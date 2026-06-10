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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Series Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series this week. There is a rubber match taking place on Wednesday, as the Yankees look to take the series.

New York is sending Carlos Rodon to the mound for the series finale, while the Guardians will go with breakout star Parker Messick. Before their Wednesday afternoon game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup for the contest, and it features Anthony Volpe for a second straight game.

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Anthony Volpe Hitting 8th Wednesday

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees strikes out during the ninth inning as catcher Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox returns the ball to his pitcher at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Here is the Yankees’ official lineup for 6/10, courtesy of UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 6/10: “P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Caballero RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Some notables include Volpe hitting 8th in the order, which he has not done in about two weeks. Ali Sanchez gets the start behind the plate to form a battery with Carlos Rodon, and Paul Goldschmidt is hitting leadoff with the lefty starter for Cleveland going.

Volpe is perhaps one of the most controversial players on the Yankees right now. Still, the Yankees/Aaron Boone opt to keep giving him chances at shortstop, which likely highlights a larger issue of the team being thin with depth at that position.

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Anthony Volpe this Season with Yankees…

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees and Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays wait for a call at second base to be reviewed during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Over 63 at-bats with the Yankees this season, Anthony Volpe is batting .190 with one home run, 8 RBI, and an OPS+ of 66.

It seems with every passing game that he’s in the lineup, those offensive numbers either stay the same, or drop.

In six games that he’s played in since the calendar turned to June, Volpe has one hit, no RBI, or no XBH.

There have been conversations outside the organization that the team may have to make a difficult decision with their young shortstop, whether it be optioning him, or trading Volpe away.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Series Finale

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