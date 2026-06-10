New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Series Finale

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series this week. There is a rubber match taking place on Wednesday, as the Yankees look to take the series.

New York is sending Carlos Rodon to the mound for the series finale, while the Guardians will go with breakout star Parker Messick. Before their Wednesday afternoon game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup for the contest, and it features Anthony Volpe for a second straight game.

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Anthony Volpe Hitting 8th Wednesday

Here is the Yankees’ official lineup for 6/10, courtesy of UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 6/10: “P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B C. Bellinger LF A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Caballero RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Some notables include Volpe hitting 8th in the order, which he has not done in about two weeks. Ali Sanchez gets the start behind the plate to form a battery with Carlos Rodon, and Paul Goldschmidt is hitting leadoff with the lefty starter for Cleveland going.

Volpe is perhaps one of the most controversial players on the Yankees right now. Still, the Yankees/Aaron Boone opt to keep giving him chances at shortstop, which likely highlights a larger issue of the team being thin with depth at that position.

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Anthony Volpe this Season with Yankees…

Over 63 at-bats with the Yankees this season, Anthony Volpe is batting .190 with one home run, 8 RBI, and an OPS+ of 66.

It seems with every passing game that he’s in the lineup, those offensive numbers either stay the same, or drop.

In six games that he’s played in since the calendar turned to June, Volpe has one hit, no RBI, or no XBH.

There have been conversations outside the organization that the team may have to make a difficult decision with their young shortstop, whether it be optioning him, or trading Volpe away.

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