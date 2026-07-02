New York Yankees Projected Trade for Giants’ Matt Chapman Revealed

While the biggest needs for the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline are bullpen support and a backup catcher, with the team’s latest struggles, acquiring an infielder might be a wise decision for Brian Cashman to make as well.

One name that has emerged as a top trade candidate is San Francisco Giants‘ third baseman, Matt Chapman. The Giants are thought to be sellers this summer, and Chapman’s name has been linked in many trade rumors.

In fact, Matt Chapman recently cracked MLBTradeRumors.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates’ list.

It might be a long shot for New York, but let’s take a look at what a potential trade haul could look like if the Yankees were to make a blockbuster trade for the Giants’ All-Star infielder.

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Yankees Trade Proposal for Matt Chapman Revealed

The Yankees could use an upgrade on the left side of the infield, or at least another option to help balance with Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, and Jose Caballero. Chapman comes with a hefty price tag, so if the Giants could eat up some money on his contract, that might incline the Yankees to trade for him.

Let’s take a look at what a potential Matt Chapman-Yankees trade could look like:

Yankees receive: Matt Chapman

Giants receive: Spencer Jones, prospects Ben Hess and Kaeden Kent

Look, the Spencer Jones experience could be close to an end, as his strikeout issue is just too glaring to keep giving him extended opportunities, so this trade idea makes sense for that reason. The Yankees offload three top-15 prospects, but that is simply what it would take to acquire a name like Chapman, and unless Brian Cashman wants to offload a player like Will Warren, which doesn’t seem likely, prospects are the only thing that could get this deal done.

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Matt Chapman’s Trade Status…

Here is what MLBTradeRumors.com’s Anthony Franco wrote about Matt Chapman’s trade status, and overall 2026 season:

“A two-time Platinum Glove winner, Chapman remains one of the sport’s top defenders at third base. He started very slowly at the plate but has caught fire in June and is up to a league average .240/.328/.380 line across 329 plate appearances. There’s enough overall value that this year’s $25MM salary isn’t outlandish — Baseball Reference has Chapman on pace for nearly six WAR — but teams should balk at paying the full freight for his age 34-37 seasons.”

It would certainly be a financial commitment for the Yankees to make, but their World Series window is now, and New York is expected to be very active this summer.

Either way, keep an eye on the Yankees’ trade endeavors this month, as more reports and rumors should surface with what New York is truly targeting.

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