New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Reds Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back from a 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The series is also tied up at 1-1.

Paul Goldschmidt finished Saturday’s loss with one home run and one strikeout.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 384th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Larry Walker and moved into a tie with Hall of Famer Harold Baines for 70th on the All Time HR list.”

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/21 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Jasson Dominguez RF 3. Cody Bellinger DH 4. Spencer Jones CF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jose Caballero LF 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Anthony Volpe SS”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 38-year-old is currently batting .291 with 52 hits, 12 home runs, 37 RBIs, 27 runs and one stolen base in 50 games.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 MLB seasons.

Many believe that Goldschmidt is a future Hall of Famer.

Social Media Buzzing Over Goldschmidt

Here’s what people have been saying about Goldschmidt lately:

Billy Reinhardt: “Paul Goldschmidt, what a signing.”

Gary Phillips: “Maybe Paul Goldschmidt should be in the HR Derby… He just hit another dinger. That’s 12 this year.”

@jonfromnyc: “Paul Goldschmidt is technically on pace to hit 39 home runs right now. His career high was 36 back in 2013 when he was 25.”

@pamsson: “Paul Goldschmidt is the greatest right handed hitter against lefty pitching. Haha”

Yankees Ahead Of Reds Series Finale

The Yankees are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

They have gone 22-14 in the 36 games they have hosted at home in the Bronx.