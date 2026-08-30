New York Yankees Reveal Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Red Sox Series Finale

The New York Yankees are approaching their series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Before the game begins, the Yankees have announced that 38-year-old Paul Goldschmidt will be leading off.

New York Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt Leads Off on Sunday Against the Boston Red Sox

The Yankees’ lineup during Sunday’s series finale will lead off with Goldschmidt (1B), followed by Cody Bellinger (LF), Heliot Ramos (RF), Luis García Jr. (DH), Amed Rosario (3B), Trent Grisham (CF), José Caballero (SS), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B) and Ali Sánchez (C).

Right-hander Will Warren will be starting on the mound.

Goldschmidt is currently slashing .244/.307/.449 with a .756 OPS and 17 homers through 92 games this season. He has logged 11 doubles, one triple and 45 RBIs.

This year marks Goldschmidt’s 16th year playing Major League Baseball, but only his second with New York’s franchise.

He previously played six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.