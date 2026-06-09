Yankees Get New Injury Update After Guardians Win

The New York Yankees have been dealing with one of the most challenging stretches of injuries in recent memory. Aaron Judge is out two-plus months with a stress fracture. Giancarlo Stanton remains on the injured list. Max Fried is working his way back slowly. The roster has been tested at every turn.

Monday night in Cleveland brought a win. It also brought some welcome news on another player who had recently joined the list.

Austin Wells got a positive update, and the Yankees are breathing a little easier.

What the MRI Showed

Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list this weekend with cervical headaches, an issue he had been managing for some time before finally flagging it with the training staff. The concern was real enough to warrant an MRI on Monday to rule out anything more serious.

The results came back encouraging. Manager Aaron Boone delivered the update after New York’s 7-5 extra-innings win over the Cleveland Guardians, and his words reflected genuine optimism.

“So far, so good,” Boone said. “I’m sure he’ll meet with the doctor again this week and then hopefully be able to start ramping up.”

Preliminary results showed no cause for concern. Wells is expected to meet with the doctor again later this week before beginning to ramp up his activity. The 10-day timeline remains in play, and the Yankees have reason to believe his return will come sooner rather than later.

What It Means for the Yankees

Wells has struggled at the plate this season but has held his own behind it. His familiarity with the pitching staff gives the Yankees a level of comfort that is not easy to replace in the short term.

The catching situation in his absence involves J.C. Escarra and Ali Sanchez platooning until Wells is ready to return. Boone has expressed confidence in both, and Monday’s win showed the Yankees can manage the position while they wait.

Beyond the catching spot, more reinforcements are on the way. Stanton could rejoin the roster as soon as the next homestand from June 16 to 21 against the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds. Fried continues to progress on flat ground and is expected to reach 120 feet in his throwing program this week.

Final Word for the Yankees

The MRI news on Wells is the kind of update this team needed. The injured list has been full for weeks, and every positive development matters when the schedule keeps coming.

Wells is optimistic. Boone is optimistic. Monday’s results gave them both good reason to be.

For a roster dealing with this much, good news is good news.