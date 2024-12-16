Yankees Predicted to Sign 53 Home Run Slugger in Free Agency

Brian Cashman on the phone

The New York Yankees have been a team built on power, and with their current lineup, the long ball might be tough to come by at times. While the Yankees still have a few hitters with big power in their bats, adding another would be a welcoming addition, making Pete Alonso a logical fit.

In addition to his power, the right-handed slugger could play first base, a position the Yankees are looking to upgrade this winter. With other needs, he might not be their top option, but Alonso would be someone who could come in and give the Yankees 35-plus home runs if things go as planned.

Alonso has a 53-home run season and two campaigns with 40 or more.

Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report believes he’ll end up in the Bronx, predicting Alonso would sign with the Yankees in MLB free agency.

“If the Mets opt to bring Alonso back, there is no guarantee they need to do so as a positional player. With two young players in Mark Vientos and Brett Baty in the organization, switching one to first base and keeping the other at third would be an option, while Alonso would then fill the DH position, which no one player ever solidified as their own in 2024.

“Alonso had his fewest RBI and second-most strikeouts in 2024, but still managed to blast 34 home runs and score 91 runs, making him a valuable asset for teams looking to upgrade their offense. If the Mets genuinely want a reunion with Alonso and are not simply talking a big game to avoid backlash from fans, it will likely have to pony up the cash to keep a guy who has been one of the most popular stars on the team since his arrival five years ago,” Beaston wrote on December 14. While he spoke of what he could do with the New York Mets, Beaston ultimately had him crossing town.

“Prediction: Alonso stays in New York, but as the first baseman for the Yankees,” Beaston wrote.

Yankees ‘Considering’ Alonso

With multiple holes to fill, the New York Yankees could take a few different approaches. Whether they want to add an outfielder, first baseman, or any other position, the need for more offensive help is clear.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, he’s among the players they’re “considering,” leaving the door open to him potentially joining the Yankees.

“Still a $ gap in Bellinger trade talk with Yankees and Cubs as of this minute. It’s a matter of “who blinks first,” if ever. Still could happen but Yanks also considering Alonso, Walker, C. Santana, J. Naylor, N. Lowe, probably others,” Heyman wrote on December 15.

Alonso’s Value is Questionable

It remains uncertain how much money Alonso is seeking this winter, which will likely be the deciding factor in the New York Yankees signing him.

From the sound of things, Alonso seems to be valuing himself highly.

“I’m not sure that the Mets value Pete Alonso the same way Pete Alonso and Scott Boras value Pete Alonso, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said on the “Foul Territory podcast.”

With his power, Alonso has every right to believe he’s worth more than some believe he is.