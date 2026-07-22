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New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Before Pirates Doubleheader

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General manager Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees, who just promoted one of their top prospects for the Pirates doubleheader.
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to play a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Game 2 is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Teams are allowed an additional roster spot for doubleheaders. For their “27th man,” today, the Yankees have called up one of their top prospects.

New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Spencer Jones For Pirates Doubleheader

New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Spencer Jones For Pirates Doubleheader

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 09: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run for his first Major League home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Via the Yankees on X: “Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees appointed OF Spencer Jones (#78) as their “27th Man.””

Jones is the Yankees’ No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline. He is the highest-ranked outfield prospect in the organization as well.

More About New York Yankees Prospect Spencer Jones

New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Spencer Jones For Pirates Doubleheader

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 09: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run for his first Major League home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Yankees drafted Jones in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Jones, 25, made his MLB debut this season. In 82 plate appearances over 30 games at the big-league level, Jones has slashed .233/.317/.370 with two home runs, four doubles and seven RBI. He has played center and right field with New York.

New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Spencer Jones For Pirates Doubleheader

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 08: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In Triple-A this season, Jones has hit .276/.384/.568 with 14 homers, 12 doubles, 51 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 51 games.

In his minor-league career, Jones holds a .272/.353/.498 slash line with 86 homers, 100 doubles, 287 RBI and 119 stolen bases.

New York Yankees Right Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Ben Rice #22 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Ben Rice #22 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees are two games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East with a 56-44 record. They hold the first American League Wild Card spot.

New York has won 6 of its last 10 games.

The Yankees defeated the Pirates 8-5 on Monday. The second game of the series was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the game to be moved to today as part of a doubleheader.

Gerrit Cole is expected to start Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader for New York. Mitch Keller will make the start for Pittsburgh.

Max Fried is slated to start Game 2 for the Yankees, while Bubba Chandler is scheduled to start for the Pirates.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Before Pirates Doubleheader

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