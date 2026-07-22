New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Before Pirates Doubleheader

The New York Yankees are set to play a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Game 2 is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Teams are allowed an additional roster spot for doubleheaders. For their “27th man,” today, the Yankees have called up one of their top prospects.

New York Yankees Promote Top Prospect Spencer Jones For Pirates Doubleheader

Via the Yankees on X: “Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees appointed OF Spencer Jones (#78) as their “27th Man.””

Jones is the Yankees’ No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline. He is the highest-ranked outfield prospect in the organization as well.

More About New York Yankees Prospect Spencer Jones

The Yankees drafted Jones in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Jones, 25, made his MLB debut this season. In 82 plate appearances over 30 games at the big-league level, Jones has slashed .233/.317/.370 with two home runs, four doubles and seven RBI. He has played center and right field with New York.

In Triple-A this season, Jones has hit .276/.384/.568 with 14 homers, 12 doubles, 51 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 51 games.

In his minor-league career, Jones holds a .272/.353/.498 slash line with 86 homers, 100 doubles, 287 RBI and 119 stolen bases.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are two games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East with a 56-44 record. They hold the first American League Wild Card spot.

New York has won 6 of its last 10 games.

The Yankees defeated the Pirates 8-5 on Monday. The second game of the series was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the game to be moved to today as part of a doubleheader.

Gerrit Cole is expected to start Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader for New York. Mitch Keller will make the start for Pittsburgh.

Max Fried is slated to start Game 2 for the Yankees, while Bubba Chandler is scheduled to start for the Pirates.