Hi, Subscriber

Recently Traded New York Yankees Pitcher Demoted by New MLB Team

  • 2.2K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball is often a fast-paced sport, which means the calendar can sometimes blend together.

While the MLB trade deadline has passed, it’s important to keep tabs on players that organizations have traded away and see how they are doing with their new MLB teams. Looking at the New York Yankees today, one of the biggest trades they made was a five-player deal that landed Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals.

In that Garcia Jr. trade, the Yankees traded away relief pitcher Jake Bird. On Tuesday evening, the Nationals decided to make a notable roster decision with Bird.

More MLB on Heavy: Mets’ Francisco Lindor Sends Clear Jefry Yan Message After Brewers Game

Ex-Yankees Pitcher Jake Bird Optioned by Nationals

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Jake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Following the Washington Nationals contest against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, the team is recalling pitcher Luis Perales to make his MLB debut.

As a result, the team optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A Rochester.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/25): 

“Bird pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday, bringing his ERA down to 5.35 through 38.2 innings on the season, but the Nationals will send him down to Rochester in preparation for Luis Perales’ arrival to the majors Wednesday. Bird could still return to Washington later in the year to provide the parent club with a fresh arm, but he likely would be limited to middle-relief duty.”

As they note, it’s very plausible to think that Bird will be recalled at some point during the year.

Since being traded from the Yankees to the Nats, Bird has pitched 8.1 innings to the tune of a 3.24 ERA (three earned runs).

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Will Smith News During Braves Series

Jake Bird’s Tenure in the Bronx

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Jake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After a four-year stint with the Rockies from 2022 to 2025, Jake Bird pitched with the New York Yankees in parts of two seasons (2025, 2026).

Across 39 total appearances and 32+ innings pitched, Bird wasn’t very effective for the Yanks, as he posted an ERA of 7.24 with 35 strikeouts and a pWAR of -1.0 while in the Bronx.

Bird’s ERA+ over his stretch with the Yankees was 59, which is 41% below league average for a pitcher in MLB.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees’ Lineup Decision Gains Attention Before Astros Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Recently Traded New York Yankees Pitcher Demoted by New MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x