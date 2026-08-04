New York Yankees Reveal Heliot Ramos Decision Before Cardinals Game

The New York Yankees have finally passed the MLB trade deadline, and now they’re gearing up for their next game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ahead of their second clash, the organization revealed its latest decision regarding new acquisition Heliot Ramos.

As revealed by Underdog MLB (via X), the 26-year-old left fielder is batting fourth in the order on Tuesday night.

Yankees’ Ramos Is Fourth in Tuesday’s Lineup

Leading off tonight will be Trent Grisham (CF), followed by Ben Rice (DH), Luis García Jr. (1B), Ramos (LF), Spencer Jones (RF), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B), Ryan McMahon (3B), George Lombard Jr. (SS) and Austin Wells (C).

Southpaw starter Ryan Weathers will be taking the mound.

Ramos was one of the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions this year. Until now, he played for the San Francisco Giants for nearly five complete seasons.

The organization selected him 19th overall in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft. He went on to make his MLB debut in April 2022.

In landing Ramos, New York decided to ship left-hander Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent to the Giants.

Following the decision, Ramos spoke with the media. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Ramos stated, “If they traded for me, it’s because they want me, obviously. So I’m very proud. It’s the Yankees, at the end of the day. That’s an organization that, when you’re a kid and you’re Puerto Rican, everybody knows about it. Everybody wants it.”

Now, Ramos is living out his childhood dreams while sporting the Yankee uniform.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .264/.304/.424 with a .728 OPS and nine homers through 74 games. He’s posted 13 doubles, three triples and 34 RBIs.

Where the Yankees Stand After the MLB Trade Deadline

New York didn’t make any blockbuster moves at the deadline this year, which shows they’re feeling quite confident in where things stand.

Ahead of their matchup against St. Louis, the Yankees are second in the American League East with an overall record of 63-50. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the division at 66-46.

Lining up behind New York are the Boston Red Sox (60-51), the Baltimore Orioles (54-58) and the Toronto Blue Jays (53-60).

In the Major Leagues as a whole, New York is ranked sixth, trailing the Chicago Cubs (64-49), the Rays, the Atlanta Braves (67-45), the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) and the Milwaukee Brewers (69-43).

On Monday, the Yankees were handed a 13-7 loss by the Cardinals, but tonight is an opportunity to make a comeback on their home territory.

Two more games remain in this set.

Once Friday, Aug. 7 rolls around, New York will take on the Braves for another three-game homestand.

Considering where Atlanta stands this year, fans should expect a grueling battle between the two organizations.

The series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and will end on Sunday, Aug. 9. From there, the Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners.