New York Yankees’ Rotation and Lineup Prediction Revealed for Looming Wild Card Round

This point in the MLB season brings more “what-ifs” than certainties.

For the New York Yankees, their postseason potential is becoming clearer, but they aren’t out of the woods just yet.

If plans go accordingly, they will face the Boston Red Sox at home in the Wild Card Series.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report is already anticipating this outcome, and he’s revealed his starting rotation and lineup predictions for the Yankees.

How the Yankees’ Rotation Could Look

If Miller’s prediction comes to fruition, New York’s rotation will look as follows:

Game 1: RHP Cam Schlitter

Game 2: LHP Max Fried

Game 3: LHP Carlos Rodón

Schlitter currently owns a 1.95 ERA and 228 strikeouts across 184.2 innings of work through 31 starts. He’s walked 44 batters.

After the Yankees’ series against the New York Mets, it was announced that Schlitter’s 228 strikeouts are the seventh-most by a Yankees pitcher in one season in franchise history.

He’s been a major asset to the organization since making his debut in July 2025.

As for Fried, he owns a 2.73 ERA and 94 strikeouts across 99.0 innings pitched through 18 starts.

The 32-year-old southpaw has several years of experience over Schlitter.

Miller predicts Rodón will be used if a third game is necessary.

He is riding a 2.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts across 70.1 innings pitched through 14 starts.

At 33 years old, he’s now in his 12th year of Major League Baseball.

Considering Schlitter’s dominance on the mound, starting him in Game 1 would provide the Yankees with a quick boost.

How the Yankees’ Lineup Could Look

For New York’s lineup in their hypothetical Wild Card Series race, Miller projects the following orders:

Game 1:

DH Ben Rice RF Aaron Judge LF Cody Bellinger 1B Luis García Jr. 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF Spencer Jones SS George Lombard Jr. 3B Ryan McMahon C Austin Wells

Game 2:

1B Paul Goldschmidt LF Cody Bellinger RF Aaron Judge DH Ben Rice 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF Spencer Jones 3B Ryan McMahon SS José Caballero C Austin Wells

Game 3:

1B Paul Goldschmidt LF Cody Bellinger RF Aaron Judge DH Ben Rice 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF Spencer Jones SS George Lombard Jr. 3B José Caballero C Austin Wells

The key name standing out here is, of course, 34-year-old Judge, who spent much of the season on the injured list.

His first game back took place on Sept. 8 against the Colorado Rockies. He has appeared in five games since scratching his name off the IL.

At the time of this writing, Judge is slashing .242/.365/.506 with a .871 OPS and 17 homers through 64 games.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he slashed .331/.457/.688 with a 1.145 OPS and 53 homers through 152 games.

Judge will be an X-factor for the Yankees in their race to the postseason.

If he performs well and his teammates can fill the gaps around him, New York will have a straight shot.

The Yankees are currently 86-63 overall heading into their series against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 14.