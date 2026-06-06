Yankees’ Slugger Shares Honest Statement on Spencer Jones Amid Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees faced a frustrating 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

This marked the start of their three-game series against their historic rivals.

Amid the injury news of Aaron Judge, Spencer Jones stepped up in his place. His teammates have been providing comments on his performance.

Yankees’ Ben Rice Shares Thoughts on Jones

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, following New York’s loss, slugger Ben Rice praised Jones on his performance.

“I especially loved that first at-bat that he had,” he stated. “He took some tough pitches, fouled some off and eventually got one that he was able to put hard in play up the middle. I’m really excited to have him back with us.”

Of course, Judge is an irreplaceable figure for the Yankees, but Jones is doing all that he can to fill the glaring void.

By the end of the night, he had registered a .259 batting average with one RBI and one double. He went 3-for-3.

Having 27-year-old Rice commend him is special, particularly because Rice is currently leading the franchise in home runs (18), edging out Judge himself (17).

Jones is getting a full taste of playing in the Majors, but he must stay consistent.

Jones Has Large Shoes To Fill

Trying to replace an 11-year Yankees icon is no easy feat, but Jones isn’t one to back down from a challenge.

To be candid, truly replacing Judge is seemingly impossible.

Having said that, the 25-year-old rookie is certainly capitalizing on this opportunity to prove his value at the plate.

While playing in the big leagues throughout May, Jones slashed .167/.259/.167 with two RBIs through 10 games.

He was picked 25th overall by New York in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft, and made his debut with the ballclub on May 8 of this year.

Jones admitted to feeling eager upon being called up, stating, “I was excited. It’s the rivalry, a lot of fans in the stands. I felt pretty good, I’m here, so I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”

Judge is going to be out of commission for an extended period of time, so the young rookie should have ample opportunity to stun.

Expectations are incredibly high for Jones, but it’s ultimately up to him to rise above or succumb to the increasing pressure.

Yankees Right Now

This is baseball — unexpected injuries occur, and organizations are left to quickly shuffle rosters around in hopes of maintaining pace.

The Yankees are currently second in the American League East (37-26) with the Tampa Bay Rays (37-23) continuing to lead the pack.

Despite the absence of Judge, New York is still looking quite confident.

Now in the middle of their series against the Red Sox, Jones and his fellow Yankees must step up. It’s not too late to win the rivalry series.