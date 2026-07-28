New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change During White Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will continue their series at Rate Field.

The Yankees are coming off a 9-5 victory on Monday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 5th) finished with one hit, one RBI and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 07/28 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Amed Rosario 3B 4. Jasson Dominguez RF 5. Trent Grisham CF 6. Anthony Volpe SS 7. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 8. Max Schuemann LF 9. Austin Wells C”

Volpe has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .250 with 39 hits, one home run, 17 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 51 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Volpe

Here’s what people have been saying about Volpe recently:

Eric Hubbs (July 28): “9th inning error aside, Volpe’s defense has been more than fine (despite his arm) and the OBP has made his bat acceptable in this situation. Cabby’s bat lately has been BRUTAL. As I’ve said, neither Volpe nor Caballero are long term solutions at the position. So when Lombard comes up in a few weeks (hopefully sooner), wouldn’t it make sense for Volpe to be a platoon option at 2nd with Jazz? Why they haven’t had him getting any reps there to this point is bizarre. If Lombard arrives tomorrow, Volpe’s role becomes spelling him on occasion and being a pinch runner? That’s too redundant with Caballero and less versatile. Makes me think he’s gone at the deadline.”

New York Post Sports (July 27): “HE DROPPED THE BALL! Anthony Volpe dropped a pop up that would’ve ended the game. Yankees ended up having to put David Bednar into the game to get the final out.”

Brandon Tierney (July 25): “Once Lombard is summoned to the Bronx, he’s the SS. Cabby can bounce around to 5 positions in a pinch. Volpe is limited to 1 position. More and more, feeling like the Yanks will trade Volpe.”