What Does Recent Jose Caballero Update Mean for Anthony Volpe?

Per New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, it’s possible that Jose Caballero could be reinstated after the 10-day minimum stint on the Injured List. That would make him eligible to return on May 22.

Yankees’ reporter Bryan Hoch wrote (via X): “Jose Caballero (right middle finger fracture) resumed playing catch today. Aaron Boone said there is a chance Caballero will be activated in the minimum 10 days (May 22).”

The Yankees are enduring their first (sort of) rough stretch of the MLB season. New York defeated the Blue Jays on Monday in game one of a four-game set, but the Yankees are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, and are still 3.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

What does this recent Jose Caballero news mean for Anthony Volpe? Volpe has played shortstop the last handful of games while Caballero has been sidelined.

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Will Jose Caballero Take Over the Shortstop Position When He Returns?

There’s no doubt that the Yankees had performed much better when Jose Caballero is in the order and patrolling the middle infield, and there’s no reason to believe that he’s lost his starting job just because of a short injured list stint.

Gary Phillips had this to say about Jose Caballero’s return to baseball activities:

“José Caballero will/did play catch today, Aaron Boone said. He’s already been fielding, but not throwing, the last few days. Boone added he still has a chance to spend the minimum 10 days on the IL, but the #Yankees will see how the next few days go.”

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What’s Next for Anthony Volpe?

Well, manager Aaron Boone continues to duck any sort of long-term commitment to Anthony Volpe.

Per Talkin’ Yanks, Boone was hesitant once again to reveal what the long-term plans are for Volpe:

“Aaron Boone tells us that the hope is for Jose Caballero to be activated on Friday when he’s eligible. He said “We’ll see” when asked about Anthony Volpe staying up in the big leagues after Caballero returns”

It’s a small sample size, but Volpe is hitting .308 over 13 at-bats this season with four hits (two doubles) and three RBIs.

Anthony Volpe has become such a controversial figure in the Yankees organization.

My best guess is that he will remain with the Yankees MLB club when Jose Caballero returns, but might not start every day. It also could be worth it to try Volpe at third base with Ryan McMahon struggling so mightily.

Whether you like or absolutely despise Anthony Volpe, he doesn’t belong in Triple-A, which puts New York at an obvious crossroads with what to do with their 24-year-old shortstop.

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