New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Gets Strong Words About How Fans May Feel

The New York Yankees have been performing very well since losing Aaron Judge to injury. They recently took two out of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, and the rubber match win on Sunday was due to Jose Caballero and Ben Rice hitting big ninth-inning home runs to lift New York to a series win.

It’s been well documented how much Anthony Volpe has struggled this season, but frustrations among fans may be starting to mount.

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, writer Rucker Haringey names Anthony Volpe as the top Yankees player that fans are frustrated with, which is obvious and not a shocker at all.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Make Roster Decision on 3-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

Are Yankees Frustrated with Anthony Volpe?

Yankees fans, let me know, are you frustrated with the way Anthony Volpe has played this season? And what decision should the Yankees make with their 24-year-old shortstop who has struggled at the plate.

Here is what Haringey had to say about Volpe:

“Expecting Anthony Volpe to turn into Derek Jeter was always an unrealistic expectation for Yankee fans. Hoping he might become the next Didi Gregorius was a much more attainable goal.”

Anthony Volpe is hitting .211 this season with one home run, nine RBI, and 15 hits.

“Volpe has not come close to accomplishing either objective. He started this year on the Injured List and has struggled at the plate since rejoining the active roster. Volpe’s only managed to scratch out five extra-base hits in 82 at-bats, which accurately illustrates his offensive struggles. His OBP of just .317 means he’s not getting on base often enough to leverage his above-average speed.”

Volpe is listed in Haringey’s piece as the top player Yankees fans are frustrated with. The other names on the list include Austin Wells, Jake Bird, and Giancarlo Stanton.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trade for Giants’ $115 Million Starter Even if Stock Has Dropped

What’s Next for Anthony Volpe?

Anthony Volpe has seen a fair amount of chances this season, but he only plays every couple of days at this point, and it’s become clear the Yankees are doing just fine without his contributions.

It’s a tough situation for Volpe, who may have carried too many expectations as one of the Yankees’ top prospects years ago, but it seems like the Yankees-Volpe experiment has run its course.

As for what may be next for Volpe? Well, his starting shortstop job has been pretty much taken by Jose Caballero, and an option to the minors is likely when either Aaron Judge or Stanton returns from injury.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB TRADE: Cubs Acquire 2-Year Player in Deal with Seattle Mariners