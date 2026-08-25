New York Yankees Announce Pitching Change During Astros Series

After an off-day on Monday, the New York Yankees begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Tuesday’s game begins at 7:05 P.M. EST in the Bronx.

Will Warren is set to take the mound tonight against RHP Ethan Pecko of the Astros.

However, the Yankees are set to make a pitching change after having five pitchers on the injured list.

No. 3 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez Is Set To Pitch On Wednesday Against The Houston Astros

Per New York Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce, the Yankees are planning on recalling no. 3 pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez amid Ryan Weathers forearm strain.

“Elmer Rodríguez has a locker in the clubhouse, indicating he’ll be part of the pitching plan tomorrow,” Joyce said on X.

The Yankees probable pitchers listed against the Astros as of today are Will Warren and Gerrit Cole on Thursday. However, Wednesday is TBD.

Rodríguez’s recall indicates that he will likely be involved in a bullpen game throwing against RHP Peter Lambert.

In the month of August, their no. 3 prospect has thrown three starts with two runs or fewer, zero walks, and five innings with five strikeouts in his last start.

“Yankees prospect Elmer Rodríguez could be back soon. With Ryan Weathers dealing with a forearm injury, New York could turn to its third ranked prospect to fill a rotation spot. Rodríguez has been dealing in August at Triple A: 3 starts with 2 ER or fewer 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 K in his latest outing 0 BB He also made 4 starts for the Yankees earlier this season with mixed results but may be ready for his second shot.”

Rodríguez made his MLB debut on April 29 this season. In four games with the Yankees he recorded 10 strikeouts, nine earned runs, and 11 walks in 17 innings.

With a second chance in the big leagues, Rodríguez has a chance to prove himself as an elite arm in the Yankees organization.

Yankees Pitching Woes Heading Into September

As of August 25, the New York Yankees have five pitchers on the IL. Not including, no. 4 prospect Carlos Lagrange.

Ryan Weathers left his August 22 start with forearm discomfort. His MRI revealed a low-grade strain. The organization however, is optimistic for his return this season, likely as a reliever.

Clarke Schmidt who has been on the IL since before the season started, faced live hitters for the first time since his last BP session on August 4 that was cut short. Schmidt faced Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus.

“Asked whose swing was better, Clarke Schmidt said Coa looked ‘hitterish,'” Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips wrote on X. “Schmidt, working his way back as a RP, threw about 20 pitches today, and he said his velo has been around 95 mph. Forearm cramping hasn’t been an issue since it first popped up. Should he recover well, he hopes to start a rehab assignment soon. He’s unsure about being able to pitch in back to back games, especially early on. #Yankees.”

Asked whose swing was better, Clarke Schmidt said Coa looked "hitterish." Schmidt, working his way back as a RP, threw about 20 pitches today, and he said his velo has been around 95 mph. Forearm cramping hasn't been an issue since it first popped up. Should he recover well, he… https://t.co/SHFH80bQXw — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 25, 2026

Max Fried threw a bullpen session on August 22 and is expected to return in September. While Angel Chivilli has no expected return date.