Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Lineup Decision Before Rays Game

The New York Yankees are in a very tense four-game set with their division foe, the Tampa Bay Rays. With the series knotted at one, the Rays are going with Shane McClanahan on Wednesday evening to try and get the leg up in the divisional race once again.

Due to McClanahan’s start, that is forcing manager Aaron Boone to stack the Yankees lineup with right-handed batters, which means it’s a whole new cast of players, and also means Jazz Chisholm Jr. will get some time off his feet.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Getting Day off on Wednesday

@UnderdogMLB revealed the Yankees lineup for 7/8, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is notably absent:

Yankees 7/8: “P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS M. Schuemann CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 2B G. Cole SP”

As you can see, a lot of right-handed batters, so Jazz gets the day off. Anthony Volpe is back in the fold, and Max Schuemann is even getting a start out in the outfield, as Trent Grisham is also not in the lineup with an opposing southpaw starter going.

If just about any other LHP is getting the start, Jazz and Trent would likely both be in the lineup, but with the Yankees striking out 34 times in the last two games, Aaron Boone is clearly trying to maximize the contact factor in this game.

CBSSports wrote (on 7/8): “Chisholm has just a .448 OPS with a 2:14 BB:K over his last 30 plate appearances, so he will get a day off to recalibrate. Jose Caballero is drawing a start at second base for the Yankees and will bat ninth.”

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