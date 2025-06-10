Yankees Trade Rumors: Former All-Star Named ‘Ideal Fit’

The New York Yankees appear to be on the verge of getting former NL MVP and five-time All-Star designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton back from injury in the near future.

With the trade deadline just over seven weeks away, ESPN.com MLB writer and analyst Bradford Doolittle revealed on Tuesday what he believes each team “must do” by the July 31 cutoff.

Doolittle named the Yankees as one of five teams in the “Aiming for October” category, meaning that they are “October locks looking to fill postseason holes.”

Even with Stanton soon joining a lineup that already includes a trio of fellow MVPs (two-time winner Aaron Judge, 2019 NL victor Cody Bellinger and 2022 NL winner Paul Goldschmidt), Doolittle thinks New York could use one more power bat. As it stands, the team has an 18.6% chance of winning the 2025 World Series, per Doolittle’s “Stock Watch” (up from 9.3% in May).

“Is cloning Aaron Judge an option? No? First, note the Yankees’ title odds, which are the highest in this month’s Stock Watch. New York has a higher baseline rating than Detroit, giving the Yankees a narrow edge in all those simulated AL Championship Series meetings with the Tigers despite the road disadvantage. Also, the postseason paths of New York and Detroit are less laden with superteams than their NL brethren, so — voilà! — the Yankees’ title odds are looking good,” he wrote. “To stay there: They need more pitching for sure, though the Yankees have done a great job of piecing things together so far. A more impactful pickup might come from a power bat for third base, with Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez leaping to mind as an ideal fit.”

Eugenio Suarez Continues to Mash in 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is the ultimate feast or famine hitter.

The 33-year-old is only a career .248 hitter, finished the 2021 campaign below the Mendoza line and has led the league in strikeouts three times. Suarez racked up 214 strikeouts in 2023, which is seventh-most all-time.

However, he’s also always been a consistent source of power.

Suarez has 294 career regular season home runs in 1,537 games (5,473 at-bats) and finished five different seasons with at least 30 long balls. He appears well on his way to another year with monstrous strikeout and home run numbers, as he entered Tuesday with 70 and 18, respectively.

This Isn’t the First Time Suarez, Yankees Have Been Linked This Season

Doolittle isn’t the first MLB writer to link Suarez and the Yankees.

The Venezuelan one-time All-Star was mentioned as a trade target for New York in early April, along with other third basemen like Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals and Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays.

26-year-old Oswaldo Cabrera opened the year as the Yankees starting third baseman but suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury in mid-May. Light-hitting fourth-year pro Oswald Peraza took over as the primary starter at the hot corner after Cabrera’s injury, though former All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. and veteran Pablo Reyes have also spent time at the post.