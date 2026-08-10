Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Turns Heads Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Philadelphia Phillies, after dropping their weekend set to the Toronto Blue Jays, are opening up a new series against the St. Louis Cardinals to start their week.

Ahead of the Cardinals series opener, the Phillies revealed their lineup, and it does not feature Alec Bohm, which seems to have fans across the Phillies’ social media landscape pleased, and it begs a larger question of whether the Phillies should cut ties with Bohm altogether.

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Alec Bohm Riding Pine on Monday

Here is the Philadelphia Phillies full batting order for 8/10 against the Cardinals:

Phillies 8/10: “K. Schwarber 1B B. Stott 3B B. Harper DH L. Arraez 2B B. Marsh LF D. Hill RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa SS G. Stubbs C A. Painter SP”

Alec Bohm usually plays third base for the Phillies, but this lineup specifically highlights that Bohm’s place on the roster may not be safe. Here are some reactions across social media:

@TheRealMaxx99 writes: “I asked Grok to analyze Alec Bohm in relation to all 3B starters in the MLB. Let’s just say….it was not good. His .288 OBP and .647 OPS lag the position average, bottom tier, while negative defensive metrics (DRS/OAA) place him among the worst gloves at the hot corner. Time for a change?”

#AlecBohmHateCrew” @Rav4thInning: “Alec Bohm is OUT of today’s lineup

Phillies fans seem to be tired of having Alec Bohm in the starting lineup.

@JDBucci: “No Alec Bohm it’s like Christmas”

@jacobhitzTV: “Do I like putting Schwarber at first base? No. Is it better than having Alec Bohm anywhere near the lineup? Absolutely. Also, Garrett Stubbs catching. Disgusting.”

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Looking at Alec Bohm This Season

Alec Bohm is set to hit free agency after the season concludes. The Phillies may already be showing their cards in terms of recent lineup decisions and their interest in resigning the third baseman.

Bohm is batting .227 this season. He’s a career .272 hitter, so the .227 average is a sharp decline, and Bohm’s OPS+ of 73 is well below average.

Manager Don Mattingly may be scrutinized on a nightly basis if he continues to throw Bohm in the lineup, so it might be the right decision to keep him out of the fold for now.

So, Phillies fans, should Alec Bohm be cut from the roster? Or does he serve better as strictly a bench option??

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