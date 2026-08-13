Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Change Before Field of Dreams Game vs. Twins

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a ball to fans during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Minnesota Twins for the 2026 Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, on a field adjacent to the site of the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner.
The Phillies announced their lineup for the game, with a change involving left fielder Brandon Marsh.
Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Change for Field of Dreams Game
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 4: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Nationals 5-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Marsh hit sixth in the lineup in the Phillies’ 7-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.
For Thursday’s game, Marsh will bat seventh.
Philadelphia Phillies’ Complete Lineup
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 21: Manager Derek Shelton #8 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during the seventh inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 28: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on at a game against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Right-hander Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia tonight. He is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts this year.
Minnesota Twins Starting Pitcher
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 7: Taj Bradley #26 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after throwing a strikeout pitch against the Cleveland Guardians to end the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on July 7, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Right-hander Taj Bradley will start for Minnesota tonight. He is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 148 strikeouts this season.
Looking at Brandon Marsh’s Season
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 02: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies makes a slide catch on a swing by Colton Cowser #17 of the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning during a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Marsh has been the Phillies’ primary left fielder this year. The 28-year-old represented Philadelphia in this season’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in July.
Marsh has had a solid year at the plate, slashing .273/.315/.434 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases and 52 RBI across 117 games with the Phillies.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Change Before Field of Dreams Game vs. Twins