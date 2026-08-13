Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Change Before Field of Dreams Game vs. Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Minnesota Twins for the 2026 Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, on a field adjacent to the site of the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner.

The Phillies announced their lineup for the game, with a change involving left fielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Change for Field of Dreams Game

Marsh hit sixth in the lineup in the Phillies’ 7-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

For Thursday’s game, Marsh will bat seventh.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Complete Lineup

Minnesota Twins Complete Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia tonight. He is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts this year.

Minnesota Twins Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Taj Bradley will start for Minnesota tonight. He is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 148 strikeouts this season.

Looking at Brandon Marsh’s Season

Marsh has been the Phillies’ primary left fielder this year. The 28-year-old represented Philadelphia in this season’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in July.

Marsh has had a solid year at the plate, slashing .273/.315/.434 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases and 52 RBI across 117 games with the Phillies.