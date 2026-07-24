Phillies’ Bryce Harper Sends Message to LeBron James After Sixers Free Agency Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday night, but right now, all anyone in Philadelphia can talk about is LeBron James. That’s because, after a lengthy free agency saga, James decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, as he put pen to paper on a two-year, $8 million contract.

James’ addition is the latest big move for the Sixers this offseason, as they previously swung a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown. Excitement surrounding the team is high, and that includes from folks who play elsewhere in Philadelphia, as Phillies’ star first baseman Bryce Harper sent a strong message shortly after James’ deal was announced.

Bryce Harper Reacts to LeBron James Signing with the Sixers

James is preparing to enter his 24th season in the NBA, and even though he will turn 42 years old in December, he still is one of the best players in the league. That’s why, when he revealed that he would be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, teams quickly began preparing their pitches to him in free agency.

The Sixers were among the finalists to land James, thanks in large part to their gutsy move to acquire Brown earlier this offseason. James will now join a stacked team that also features Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. On paper at least, this looks like one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

Pitches to James weren’t limited to front office executives from teams interested in signing him. Harper, who is already playing in Philadelphia for the Phillies, wanted to see another big name join him in the city. Sure enough, he was among the folks pitching Philly to James, and after the news broke of his signing, he sent a strong message to the 76ers’ newest star.

“It’s just obviously a great city to come and play in, fanbase-wise, sports-wise,” Harper said when speaking to reporters. “I feel like the city is in a really good spot with all the teams right now … Just a really good spot to be in.”

Bryce Harper, Phillies Have Some Tough Competition in Philadelphia

As Harper noted, it’s a good time to be a sports fan in Philadelphia. Not only have the Sixers loaded up in the NBA, but the Phillies are threatening in the National League East in the MLB, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Flyers are both fresh off playoff appearances in the NFL and NHL, respectively.

Everyone knows Philly is crazy about its sports, and right now, all four of its major teams are serious championship threats. Harper knows that the expectations have risen for himself and the Phillies, even though, in the grand scheme of things, James’ decision to sign with the 76ers means very little for him and his teammates. As a result, look for Harper and company to lead their team to victory over the Yankees on Friday night.