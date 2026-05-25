Nick Castellanos Sends Message to Former Teammates Before Padres-Phillies Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are just one game shy of .500 going into their three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

While not apart of the same division, the Padres and Phillies have some recent history. In 2022, the Phillies defeat the Padres four games to one in the NLCS and advance to the World Series.

Aside from one Philadelphia’s most historic playoff series wins, one of their former players was picked up by the Padres at the start of this season.

Nick Castellanos was one of the Phillies every day starters in the outfielder from 2022 to 2025. Drama between Castellanos and the organization ensued, leading to his release ahead of the 2026 season.

Now, Castellanos is set to start in right field against his former team.

Nick Castellanos Sends Message to Former Philadelphia Phillies Teammates

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park at 6:40 P.M. PST on Monday, May 25. This marks outfielder Nick Castellanos’ first meeting with his former teammate since getting released on February 12, after several failed attempts to trade his contract.

Castellanos met with the Phillies’ media ahead of the game to share his feelings about facing his former teammates for the first time.

“I’m excited to see a lot of my guys,” Castellanos stated. “I’m happy to see everybody man.”

“It was great man, a lot of winning,” Castellanos said of the Phillies’ organization. “Obviously, we fell short in the World Series which is the ultimate goal, but four straight tips to the postseason, deep into the postseason, a lot of memorable moments, a lot of sad moments, you know? But it’s going to be a part of my life that I remember forever.”

When answering questions about the difference between the Phillies and Padres organizations, Castellanos emphasizes communication.

“I think you can fill in the blanks on that,” Castellanos said when answering a question about how the communication is different from the Padres.

Castellanos also emphasizes that he does not have any hard feelings towards the organization for the way things ended.

“What, I’m going to sit here and just be thinking about a lot of stuff and be playing judge and jury? I could do that, but it’s not going to help anybody or make any situation better,” Castellanos said when asked about how he thinks the Phillies handled the situation surrounding his release.

Nick Castellanos Thinks Don Mattingly is a Better Fit Than Rob Thomson

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, was Nick Castellanos’ skipper his entire career in Philly.

Following Thomson’s midseason firing, Castellanos expresses that Thomson lacked communication as a manager. The now-Padre also shared how he felt about Don Mattingly getting the opportunity to take over as the Phillies’ new manager:

“My thought was ‘right man, right spot,’” Castellanos said. “The fact that a father is able to work underneath his son is a beautiful thing. I think that baseball is a personal family, authentic game.”

Nick Castellanos’ Season With the Padres

After a down year in Philly in 2025, Castellanos accepted his role as a part-time player with his new team, the San Diego Padres. The Padres are paying Castellanos the league minimum, while Phillies still have on year left on his contract that they are required to pay.

While these are not superstar numbers by any means, Castellanos is getting the job done in a minimum role. He has played in 35 out of 52 games this season.

Tonight, Castellanos is +700 to hit a home run against his former team.

Castellanos will be batting eighth and starting in right fielder for the Padres.

Phillies Lineup vs. Padres

See the lineups between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres on Monday, 25:

Philadelphia:

Starting pitcher: LHP Jesús Luzardo

San Diego:

Starting pitcher: RHP Griffin Canning