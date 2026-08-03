Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change After Luis Arraez Trade

While the Major League Baseball trade deadline frenzy is currently taking place, there are still MLB games on the schedule.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, they are set to open up a series with the Washington Nationals on Monday evening. Notably, the Phillies have already traded for Luis Arraez and Brooks Raley, however, more deals could be in store as the trade deadline still has 3+ hours to go.

As for the Phillies’ upcoming series with the Nationals, Philadelphia announced a Bryson Stott lineup change before game one of the series.

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Bryson Stott Batting Sixth on Monday

After batting seventh on Sunday afternoon, Bryson Stott is getting bumped one spot in the order to the 6-hole.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for 8/3:

Phillies 8/3 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. De La Cruz RF B. Stott 2B E. Sosa LF D. Hill CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies, and notably, JT Realmuto is not featured in the lineup, so it will be Garrett Stubbs to form a battery with Aaron Nola.

As for Bryson Stott, after a slow start to his season, he has really hit a strong stretch of hitting over the past month or so.

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Looking at Bryson Stott This Season…

Bryson Stott has been the Phillies’ everyday second baseman for this season.

Over 106 games played (369 at-bats), Bryson Stott is batting .252 with eight home runs, 50 RBI, and an OPS+ of 93.

Because of the Luis Arraez trade, the Phillies’ infield dynamic changes a bit, but Stott is still expected to stay at 2B. The plan, for now, is for Bryce Harper to move back to the outfield (RF), and for Arraez to take over at first.

So, in some sense, the Phillies are getting the outfield upgrade they’ve been needing, but it’s in the form of Bryce Harper instead of a new acquisition.

However, with that being said, the Phillies could still make moves before the 6 p.m. deadline.