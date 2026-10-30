Philadelphia Phillies Cut Ties with 8-Year MLB Player After World Series

Now that the 2026 World Series has officially concluded, teams across Major League Baseball are getting their rosters in order ahead of the offseason.

For the Phillies, a handful of their players elected free agency earlier on Thursday (10/29), but in a more meaningful roster transaction, the Phillies are designating catcher Garrett Stubbs for assignment.

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Phillies DFA Garrett Stubbs

Per multiple reports, Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs has been informed that he will be designated for assignment.

Philadelphia has five days to either trade Stubbs or put him on waivers once the official roster move hits the transaction board.

Stubbs, 33, has spent the past five seasons with the Phillies, and the depth backstop has spent eight total seasons in MLB.

In 2026, over 35 games played, Stubbs batted .153 with zero XBH and three RBI. Stubbs’ OPS+ over 59 at-bats in 2026 was a whopping 2.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Stubbs departure from the roster):

“The move ends Stubbs’ five-year tenure with the organization. Philadelphia acquired the lefty-hitting backstop from the Astros in a minor trade over the 2021-22 offseason. Stubbs operated as the backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto for the next three seasons. He’s fallen to third on the catching depth chart in the last two years, as Rafael Marchan has held the reserve role.”

It’s entirely plausible that the Phillies go out and sign another depth catcher, as it’s already been announced that the organization plans to reduce Realmuto’s workload next season.

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Taking a Quick Look at Garrett Stubbs’ MLB Career

Garrett Stubbs made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Houston Astros.

He joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

Across 520 total at-bats in his MLB career, the left-handed hitting catcher has batted .208 with seven home runs and 48 RBI.

It will be interesting to see what the next move is for Garrett Stubbs and his career.

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