Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Top MLB Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays are predicted to sign top MLB free agent Tarik Skubal in a recent rumors piece.

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline recently put out a handful of bold predictions for the MLB offseason, and Skubal is featured as being linked to the Blue Jays.

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Blue Jays Predicted to Land Tarik Skubal

Kline noted that the Detroit Tigers will make a strong run at Tarik Skubal, but it will ultimately be the Blue Jays to land him:

“This will be an outside-the-box free agency, so why not dial up an outside-the-box landing spot for Skubal. The talented southpaw has two “obvious” landing spots: the incumbent Dodgers or the New York Mets, the two richest teams in baseball. But what about the Toronto Blue Jays, who time and time again seem to pop up in high-profile free agency conversations? Toronto came in second for Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker. The same Blue Jays dropped $210 million on Dylan Cease in December and inked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a $500 million extension.

It’s a fair point by Kline, but the Blue Jays did just sign Dylan Cease to a mega extension last offseason, and have a pitching staff full of lucrative contracts.

However, the fact remains that Toronto will likely be very involved this offseason in attempting to sign all the top free agents, and the obvious No. 1 player on the market is Tarik Skubal.

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What Is Tarik Skubal’s Market Value??

This is subject to change, but as of now, Tarik Skubal is projected to earn a contract between 8 and 10 years and be worth $350-500 million.

Is that a number the Blue Jays would be willing to commit to Skubal?

Tarik Skubal had another stellar campaign on the mound and is very clearly still in his prime, which is the exact reason his free-agent sweepstakes are expected to feature several suitors.

In 2026, Skubal posted an ERA of 2.73 with 186 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.96.

Blue Jays fans, what are your thoughts on this prediction?? And would you meet Skubal on his contract demands to have him pitch in Toronto??

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