Philadelphia Phillies Proposed Trade for Angels’ Jo Adell Revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies are thought to be a very active team during the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and their biggest need remains a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

One name that could be a potential option is Los Angeles Angels‘ outfielder Jo Adell, who has been the subject of trade rumors for several years now despite the Angels’ owner trying to shut down the rumors. However, Jo Adell stands out as a perfect option to slot in right field for the Phillies, and could pay dividends in September and October.

But what would it take for the Phillies to acquire Adell?

More MLB on Heavy: Latest Trade Rumor is Great News for Atlanta Braves Pursuit of Mariners’ Luis Castillo

What Could an Angels-Phillies Trade Package for Jo Adell Look Like?

Look, this might not be the ideal Angels outfielder that the Phillies would like to acquire (Mike Trout), but it’s been made pretty clear that Mike Trout won’t be traded this season, and Adell stands out as a much more realistic option.

Across 96 games this season, Adell is batting .245 with 13 home runs, 15 doubles, 53 RBI, and a .395 slug. Certainly would be an upgrade over Derek Hill.

So, here’s a potential trade package that might be strong enough to land Jo Adell in Philadelphia, if the Angels decided to part ways:

Phillies receive: OF Jo Adell

Angels receive: P Andrew Painter, prospects Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Alex McFarlane

The Angels would certainly be looking for a plethora of young players if they were to move on from Adell, and this 3-player package could be enough.

Andrew Painter’s value with the Phillies has hit rock bottom with his struggles in the minors, and it might be best to trade him at this point, and then Rincones Jr. and McFarlane are both top-20 prospects in the farm system, which should be enticing enough for the Angels to bite on.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign First-Round Draft Pick for $4 Million During All-Star Break

Who Says ‘No’ To This Potential Trade?

There’s no way that the Philadelphia Phillies would say no to this trade, and considering Dave Dombrowski’s aggressive nature in trades, it feels like he’d be more than willing to part with those three players if it meant increasing the Phillies’ World Series chances this season, which it absolutely would.

It would also be a wise decision for the Angels to trade Adell and capitalize on his trade value before he hits free agency, but Arte Moreno is one of the worst owners in the sport.

Regardless, Phillies fans, if it’s not Jo Adell, which outfielders would you like to see the team trade for this summer before the Aug. 3 trade deadline?

More MLB on Heavy: Recently Cut Tigers Outfielder Traded to Boston Red Sox During All-Star Break