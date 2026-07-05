Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Royals Game

The Philadelphia Phillies play Game 2 against the Kansas City Royals at 3:00 P.M. EST.

Yesterday, they soundly defeated the Royals 6-1 with home runs from J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, and Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Today, with Aaron Nola on the mound, the Phillies lineup is missing one of their key contributors.

J.T. Realmuto is Set to Sit Out Against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday

After a two RBI day on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies veteran star catcher will taking a seat against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Per Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, posted the lineup a couple hours before the game with Realmuto scratched from the lineup.

Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto and catch for Aaron Nola.

On the season, Stubbs is slashing .167/.250/.167 with no home runs, while Realmuto is slashing slightly better at .202/.285/.332 with six home runs.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Royals

The Phillies-Royals game starts 3:00 P.M. EST at Kauffman Field in Kansas City.

Phillies lineup:

Pitcher: Aaron Nola RHP

Royals lineup:

Pitcher: Luinder Avila RHP