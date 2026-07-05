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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Royals Game

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Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will not be starting against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
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The Philadelphia Phillies play Game 2 against the Kansas City Royals at 3:00 P.M. EST.

Yesterday, they soundly defeated the Royals 6-1 with home runs from J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, and Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Today, with Aaron Nola on the mound, the Phillies lineup is missing one of their key contributors.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto benched for Game 2 against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

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J.T. Realmuto is Set to Sit Out Against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday

After a two RBI day on Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies veteran star catcher will taking a seat against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Per Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, posted the lineup a couple hours before the game with Realmuto scratched from the lineup.

Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto and catch for Aaron Nola.

On the season, Stubbs is slashing .167/.250/.167 with no home runs, while Realmuto is slashing slightly better at .202/.285/.332 with six home runs.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is sitting against the Kansas City Royals with Aaron Nola on the hill.

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Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Royals

The Phillies-Royals game starts 3:00 P.M. EST at Kauffman Field in Kansas City.

Phillies lineup:

  1. Trea Turner (R) SS
  2. Kyle Schwarber (L) DH
  3. Bryce Harper (L) 1B
  4. Brandon Marsh (L) LF
  5. Alec Bohm (R) 3B
  6. Bryson Stott (L) 2B
  7. Gabriel Rincones Jr. (L) RF
  8. Justin Crawford (L) CF
  9. Garrett Stubbs (L) C

Pitcher: Aaron Nola RHP

Royals lineup:

  1. Carter Jensen (L) C
  2. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS
  3. Jac Caglianone (L) 1B
  4. Lane Thomas (R) CF
  5. Michael Massey (L) 2B
  6. Salvador Perez (R) DH
  7. Josh Rojas (L) 3B
  8. Kameron Misner (L) RF
  9. Isaac Collins (S) LF

Pitcher: Luinder Avila RHP

McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Royals Game

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