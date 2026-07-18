Why is the Pirates-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of tonight’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the Guardians on X: “Tonight’s game will begin in a delay.”

Pirates-Guardians Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here’s the hourly forecast in Cleveland, per Weather.com:

6:30 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity

7:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Strong Storms

8:00 p.m. EDT: Mostly Cloudy

Update: Game expected to resume at 7:50 p.m. EDT

Via Cayleigh Griffin on X: “First pitch between the #Guardians and Pirates Game 2 is expected to be at 7:50 pm”

This post will be updated with more information on the delay.

Guardians-Pirates Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Guardians lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Logan Allen is slated to start for the Guardians. The 27-year-old left-hander has made just one appearance this year. He threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in the outing.

Mason Montgomery is scheduled to start for the Pirates in what appears to be a bullpen game. The 26-year-old left-hander is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 37 innings over 38 games.

Cleveland Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are 5-5 in their last 10 games. With a 51-47 record, Cleveland holds the second AL Wild Card spot and trails the Chicago White Sox by 1/2 a game for first place in the AL Central.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

The Pirates have won seven of their last 10 games. With a 51-47 record, Pittsburgh is just one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot and 9 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.