Why is the Pirates-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of tonight’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT.
Via the Guardians on X: “Tonight’s game will begin in a delay.”
Pirates-Guardians Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
Here’s the hourly forecast in Cleveland, per Weather.com:
- 6:30 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity
- 7:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Strong Storms
- 8:00 p.m. EDT: Mostly Cloudy
Update: Game expected to resume at 7:50 p.m. EDT
Via Cayleigh Griffin on X: “First pitch between the #Guardians and Pirates Game 2 is expected to be at 7:50 pm”
This post will be updated with more information on the delay.
Guardians-Pirates Lineups, Pitching Matchups
Guardians lineup:
- 1) Travis Bazzana 3B
- 2) Brayan Rocchio SS
- 3) Chase DeLauter DH
- 4) Rhys Hoskins 1B
- 5) Daniel Schneemann 3B
- 6) David Fry RF
- 7) Petey Halpin CF
- 8) Austin Hedges C
- 9) Steven Kwan LF
Pirates lineup:
- 1) Jake Mangum CF
- 2) Nick Gonzales 3B
- 3) Brian Reynolds LF
- 4) Esmerlyn Valdez RF
- 5) Ryan O’Hearn 1B
- 6) Marcell Ozuna DH
- 7) Brandon Lowe 2B
- 8) Rafael Flores Jr. C
- 9) Jared Triolo SS
Logan Allen is slated to start for the Guardians. The 27-year-old left-hander has made just one appearance this year. He threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in the outing.
Mason Montgomery is scheduled to start for the Pirates in what appears to be a bullpen game. The 26-year-old left-hander is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 37 innings over 38 games.
Cleveland Guardians Right Now
The Guardians are 5-5 in their last 10 games. With a 51-47 record, Cleveland holds the second AL Wild Card spot and trails the Chicago White Sox by 1/2 a game for first place in the AL Central.
Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now
The Pirates have won seven of their last 10 games. With a 51-47 record, Pittsburgh is just one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot and 9 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.
Why is the Pirates-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?