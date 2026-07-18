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Why is the Pirates-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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First pitch of tonight's Pirates-Guardians game has been delayed due to inclement weather.
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 23: The rain tarp sits on the infield of Progressive Field during the third inning of the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The game was suspended in the third inning. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The first pitch of tonight’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the Guardians on X: “Tonight’s game will begin in a delay.”

Pirates-Guardians Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

The first pitch of tonight's game between the Guardians and Pirates has been delayed due to inclement weather.

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 27: The tarp sits on the field after rain stopped play during the third inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Here’s the hourly forecast in Cleveland, per Weather.com:

  • 6:30 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 85% Strong Storms
  • 8:00 p.m. EDT: Mostly Cloudy

Update: Game expected to resume at 7:50 p.m. EDT

Via Cayleigh Griffin on X: “First pitch between the #Guardians and Pirates Game 2 is expected to be at 7:50 pm”

This post will be updated with more information on the delay.

Guardians-Pirates Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Guardians lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Logan Allen is slated to start for the Guardians. The 27-year-old left-hander has made just one appearance this year. He threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in the outing.

MESA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Pitcher Logan Allen #26 of the Cleveland Guardians throws during the first inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on February 27, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 27: Pitcher Logan Allen #26 of the Cleveland Guardians throws during the first inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on February 27, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Mason Montgomery is scheduled to start for the Pirates in what appears to be a bullpen game. The 26-year-old left-hander is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 37 innings over 38 games.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 11: Mason Montgomery #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the ninth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 11: Mason Montgomery #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the ninth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians Right Now

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 01: Manager Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians waits for a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on July 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 01: Manager Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians waits for a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field on July 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Guardians are 5-5 in their last 10 games. With a 51-47 record, Cleveland holds the second AL Wild Card spot and trails the Chicago White Sox by 1/2 a game for first place in the AL Central.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 18: Manager Don Kelly #12, Nick Gonzales #3 and Ryan O'Hearn #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate a solo home run hit by Gonzales during the sixth inning in game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 18: Manager Don Kelly #12, Nick Gonzales #3 and Ryan O’Hearn #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate a solo home run hit by Gonzales during the sixth inning in game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Pirates have won seven of their last 10 games. With a 51-47 record, Pittsburgh is just one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot and 9 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Pirates-Guardians Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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