2024 World Series: 11 Players Poised to Be Heroes

The 2024 World Series will feature two of the most historic franchises: the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees and Dodgers finished first in the AL and NL, respectively, and are facing off for the championship.

Ahead of the 2024 World Series, here are 11 players who are poised to be heroes:

11. Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres is the Yankees starting second baseman and its leadoff hitter so he has a great chance to be a hero for New York. Torres getting on base is key for the Yankees offense as it allows Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to have runners on base for them, which forces the pitcher to attack them. Entering the World Series, Torres is slashing .297/.400/.832 with 1 home run and 5 RBIs.

10. Max Muncy

Max Muncy is a key hitter for the Dodgers and has already been one of the team’s best hitters. Muncy can play third base or first base if Freddie Freeman can’t go because of his ankle. In the playoffs, Muncy is slashing .242/.468/.545 with 3 home runs and 5 RBIs. He also hits after the big hitters so if the Yankees decide to not pitch to the top hitters, it could set up Muncy to be in big spots.

9. Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman is lower on the list due to his injured ankle. Freeman missed Game 6 against the New York Mets in the NLCS due to the ankle but has said he is healthy. The Dodgers first baseman is the clean-up hitter for Los Angeles which puts him in a good spot to hit in runs and win games. Freeman is slashing .219/.242/.461 with 1 RBI in the playoffs.

8. Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was acquired by the Yankees at the deadline and he has played a key role for New York. Chisholm is the Yankees starting third baseman and bats fifth in the lineup. He hits right after Judge and Stanton, so if the Dodgers decide to not pitch to them, it puts Chisholm in big spots with runners on base. Chisholm has struggled at the plate in the playoffs but his defense has been solid.

7. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgers will be giving the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. Yamamoto has been Los Angeles’ best pitcher and he has a chance to pitch in three games in the World Series. If Yamamoto can shut down the potent Yankees offense it will give the Dodgers a legit chance to win the World Series. Yamamoto also could pitch out of the bullpen later on in the series similar to what Madison Bumgarner did during the San Francisco Giants World Series runs.

6. Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole is the Yankees ace and one of the best pitchers in baseball. Although the storyline of the World Series is the offense, if Cole can shut down the Dodgers offense he can be the hero for New York. With Cole pitching in Game 1, it allows him to start possibly three games and could pitch out of the bullpen later on in the series if need be. In the playoffs, Cole is 1-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 3 starts.

5. Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton was the hero for the New York Yankees in the ALCS and he now will look to do the same in the World Series. Stanton didn’t have the best regular season but he turned the corner in the playoffs. Stanton hits after Juan Soto and Aaron Judge which puts him in a spot to hit key home runs with runners on base. In the playoffs, Stanton is hitting .294 with 5 home runs and 11 RBIs.

4. Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in baseball so him being a hero in the World Series wouldn’t be a surprise. Betts is a two-time World Series champion in 2018 and 2020 so he knows what it takes to win. Betts hits right after Shohei Ohtani, which will allow him to likely hit with runners on base, while his defensive ability should help his case. In the playoffs, Betts is hitting .295 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs.

3. Juan Soto

Juan Soto is the Yankees starting right fielder and one of the best players in baseball. Soto has been one of the hottest hitters in the playoffs and if he can continue the hot streak in the playoffs it gives New York a good chance of winning the World Series. The outfielder is also a key member of the Yankees’ offense as he hits right before Judge and Stanton so getting on base to set them up is key. Soto is hitting .333 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs in the playoffs.

2. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is one of the best power hitters in baseball but in the playoffs, his bat has gone cold. However, the World Series is the perfect stage for Judge to get back on track and become a hero for the Yankees. If Judge gets hot it is hard to stop him. He also hits right after Soto who gets on base a ton, so if he does, getting him home is key to the Yankees offense. Judge can also solidify his legacy as a Yankee great if he can play well in the World Series.

1. Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball so him being the hero wouldn’t be a surprise. Ohtani is in his first playoffs and now first World Series and he has been playing well. The 30-year-old is the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter so he has the chance to get Los Angeles’ offense started. In these playoffs, Ohtani hits .286 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs.

