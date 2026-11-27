The San Diego Padres are reportedly interested in free agent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., a two-time All-Star and former Yankees second baseman, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Chisholm Jr. (age 28) and entering his age 29 season in 2027, posted a .231/.312/.399 slash line with 19 home runs, 55 RBI’s, and a .711 OPS, 97 OPS+, and 1.7 WAR in 137 games.

Despite hitting almost 20 home runs, this was considered a down year for Chisholm, who struggled to find offensive consistency throughout his walk year with the Yankees as their everyday second baseman after they acquired him from the Miami Marlins during the 2024 trade deadline. Jazz arguably had a career season in 2025, becoming the third Yankee in history to pull off such a feat. By contrast, Chisholm’s OPS in 2025 was .813 and dipped to .711 in 2026, while the league average was around .719, meaning Chisholm was seven percent below a league-average hitter in 2026.

Jazz’s 2026 Season With Yankees Had It’s Ups And Downs

The 2026 season also had issues that didn’t leave Yankees brass pleased, such as when, in Detroit, Jazz went out to second base with a lollipop in his mouth, in the middle of an inning, and after the game, manager Aaron Boone said he didn’t like it. MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi reported in November that it appeared unlikely Jazz would return to the Yankees for 2027 and the foreseeable future, as the Yankees declined to offer Jazz the qualifying offer but gave one to closer David Bednar, which he later accepted.

Based on pure talent alone, Jazz is one of the best names available on the free agent market. He has power and speed, and is classified as a great defender based on his athleticism, posting a 15 OAA (outs above average) at second base for the Yankees in 2026, which placed him in the 98th percentile among major league second basemen, per Baseball Savant.

Pros And Cons With Jazz’s Player Profile

Jazz, despite his baserunning, fielding value, and potential with the bat, had lots of swing-and-misses, with the Yankees in 2026 posting a 30.9% whiff percentage and 29.5% K percentage, placing him in the 13th and 9th percentiles, according to Baseball Savant. However, Jazz provides a younger free agent with the upside to do something closer to what he did with the Yankees in 2025: a 30/30 season.

It’s just a matter of whether a team like the Padres wants to take that leap with Jazz on a multi-year deal, or whatever the market is for him. The Padres could certainly use the upgrade at second base over a guy like Jake Cronenworth, unless they plan to move Tatis back to the infield. The Blue Jays, Angels, and Nationals have also either expressed interest or checked in with the infielder.

Jazz’s free agency, in terms of what kind of deal he gets as it relates to his skillset, recent performance, character, and age, will be worth following in the months ahead. The pros and cons of his player evaluation and skillset are real. It’s a matter of which team believes most in that skillset and long-term potential, and whether that’s San Diego or elsewhere.