The San Diego Padres are reportedly listed as “one of the big three in play” for right-handed hitting free agent outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi. Morosi reported that the other two teams heavily involved in the sweepstakes are the Phillies and Blue Jays. Arozarena (age 31) posted a 5.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in 2026 with a .281 batting average, 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, a .381 on-base percentage, and a .865 OPS in 154 games.

Morosi also mentions that these three teams are heavily involved in another free-agent outfielder, Japanese corner outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and his sweepstakes as well, since Suzuki is just one year older than Arozarena. The Padres are in the market for a right-handed hitting corner outfielder this offseason, as are several other teams.

Arozarena One Of The Best Bats On Free Agent Market

Arozarena is one of the best free-agent bats on the market this winter, given his career season in terms of his 5.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS over a full season. Arozarena played a full season almost every day (154 games) in a pitcher’s ballpark nonetheless in T-Mobile Park, posting these numbers, in which he had a career-high season in terms of OBP of .381, which is astonishingly good, as well as nearly tying his career high of 27 home runs, just one shy with 26 in the year 2026.

There have been rumors/rumblings about the Padres potentially moving Fernando Tatis Jr. from the outfield back to the infield in 2027. If that’s the case, it opens up a clear path for the Padres to put Arozarena in the corner outfield alongside center fielder Jackson Merrill. The Padres also have pitching to focus on, with free agent starting pitcher Michael King and free agent reliever Adrian Morejon both currently on the open market.

Arozarena’s Value To The Mariners During 2026 Season

Arozarena did not grade as a strong left-field defender for the Mariners in 2026. Still, he posted 98th- and 89th-percentiles batting and baserunning values for the team during the season, according to Baseball Savant. Arozarena originally played for the Tampa Bay Rays after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on October 20th, 2020. Arozarena stayed with the team until the 2024 trade deadline, when he was traded to the Seattle Mariners on July 26th, 2024, for two prospects and a player to be named later.

Looking back, it was a success for the Mariners, as the trade brought in Arozarena. It’s unclear where Arozarena’s future lies, whether that’s a possible return to Seattle or within a different organization next year. But one thing’s for certain: the Padres are heavily involved in the free-agent hitting market this offseason, and Arozarena is no exception in that reported interest. Whether they ultimately land Arozarena or Suzuki in the coming weeks or months remains to be seen. Still, the rumor mill has them strongly interested, and with new ownership, anything is possible.