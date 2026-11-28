The clock is ticking toward the December 1 potential lockout for MLB teams. In just three days, owners will likely lock out players. All offseason activity across the sport, including for the San Diego Padres, will come to an abrupt end.

A flurry of signings and trades has occurred in the days leading up to the end of November. The Padres have been one team that has been quiet. However, that could change. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that they will bring back a key part of their starting rotation.

San Diego Padres Predicted To Re-Sign Michael King

San Diego was eliminated in the National League Division Series by the Milwaukee Brewers in four games. It was another exit in the postseason for a Padres team looking to get over the hump in October baseball. If they are going to get over the hump, they will need to add some pitching. Reuniting with right-hander Michael King, Reuter believes, is their best move.

Reuter predicted San Diego giving the 31-year-old King a five-year, $140 million deal after he opted out earlier this offseason of his $28 million salary for 2027.

“King opted out of a $28 million salary for the 2027 season to become a free agent, and matching that figure over a new five-year deal would slot him ahead of those other signings in total money,” Reuter wrote.

San Diego currently has Joe Musgrove and Randy Vásquez slotted at the top of their rotation with Jhony Brito, Ryan Weiss, and Ian Koenig behind them. That is not going to be good enough to compete in the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers or the rest of the National League. That’s where King comes in.

“There is clearly work to be done rebuilding the staff,” wrote Reuter. “Put it another way, if the Padres don’t re-sign King, how do they replace him?”

Trevor Rogers signed with the Chicago Cubs and Freddy Peralta signed with the Baltimore Orioles. The Padres were never going to be a serious contender in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes before he signed with the New York Mets. Options are thin.

San Diego Padres Know What They Would Get in Michael King

If San Diego isn’t going to strike big in free agency, then re-signing King is a logical move. At least they know what they are getting in the former New York Yankees pitcher.

King has spent the last three seasons in Southern California with the Padres. He has a 30-22 record with a 3.15 ERA for San Diego. He is coming off a 12-10 2026 campaign with a 3.21 ERA that saw him record a WAR of 4.3, his best in his eight-year career.

Sure, there were some concerns about some of King’s numbers this past summer. He worked a career-high 185 innings with 159 strikeouts, but he issued a career-high 70 walks. King also had a career-high 13 hit-by-pitches, which sparked some concern over his control at different points in the season.

Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller has some big decisions looming, but locking up King by December 1 is at the top of that list.