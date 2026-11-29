The San Diego Padres had a chance to match the Toronto Blue Jays’ contract offer to free-agent reliever Adrian Morejon, but decided to pass.

On Saturday, the Blue Jays made a big splash when they signed Morejon to a five-year, $115 million contract that makes him the highest-paid reliever in MLB history by total contract value.

But before the Blue Jays signed him, the Padres were given the option to match the money. They chose not to, however, and Morejon left to sign with Toronto.

Padres Didn’t Match Adrian Morejon’s Contract

Per Padres beat reporter Dennis Lin, the Padres did not match Morejon’s contract offer from the Blue Jays.

According to Lin, while the Padres had interest in retaining Morejon, they wanted to sign him to a longer-term deal for a lower annual average value, and when that wasn’t the case, they let him go.

“Morejon gave the Padres a chance to match the Jays’ offer, perhaps as a final courtesy. San Diego’s remaining interest was likely in a longer deal with a lower AAV. SD now faces increased pressure to land at least one or two familiar targets,” Lin wrote on X.

Morejon gave the Padres a chance to match the Jays' offer, perhaps as a final courtesy. San Diego's remaining interest was likely in a longer deal with a lower AAV. SD now faces increased pressure to land at least one or two familiar targets: https://t.co/OSlJo8DNqI https://t.co/UR2Yyu5bo6 — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 28, 2026

It’s unclear if the decision not to match Morejon’s contract was one made by Padres GM A.J. Preller or if the team’s new owners, Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, were the ones who did not want to shell out the money that it cost to retain Morejon.

Either way, after eight strong seasons in San Diego, Morejon is no longer a Padres player.

Padres Still in the Mix for Free Agents

According to The Athletic, while San Diego ultimately let go of Morejon, the team is still in the mix with several other free agents, including their own free agents, Michael King and Ty France, plus former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

“Meanwhile, the Padres still must address virtually their entire starting rotation and at least one spot in their lineup. The team remains engaged in the market for right-hander Michael King, outfielder Seiya Suzuki and first baseman Ty France, among others, league sources said,” Lin wrote.