Giants’ Latest Injury Scare Threatens One of Their Few 2027 Answers

The San Francisco Giants won Monday night, but the development that could matter most happened before the fourth inning ended.

Right-hander Blade Tidwell left the Giants’ 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins with elbow discomfort. He is expected to undergo an MRI, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

There was no reported diagnosis as of Tuesday morning.

That distinction matters. Elbow discomfort can lead to outcomes of varying severity, and it would be premature to connect Tidwell to surgery or a lengthy absence before imaging is reviewed.

However, the timing creates another question for a Giants team already looking toward 2027.

Tidwell Had Started Making His Case

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Blade Tidwell #46 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Oracle Park on September 21, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tidwell allowed one run over 3.1 innings Monday before his exit. The outing followed his best start for San Francisco: 6.2 innings of two-run baseball in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on September 15, according to Reuters.

The 25-year-old was beginning to show why the Giants viewed him as more than short-term depth.

He spent April in San Francisco’s bullpen before being sent to Triple-A to stretch out as a starter. That decision positioned him to fill one of the vacancies created at the deadline. It also gave the Giants a longer evaluation window than a September cameo would have provided.

San Francisco acquired Tidwell, Drew Gilbert and José Buttó from the New York Mets for reliever Tyler Rogers at the 2025 trade deadline. MLB.com identified Tidwell as a potential 2027 rotation piece after the club traded Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle this summer.

A healthy Tidwell would give president of baseball operations Buster Posey a young, controllable starter who could compete for a spot behind Logan Webb and Landen Roupp. That would not eliminate the need to add pitching, but it could prevent San Francisco from needing to purchase an entire rotation through free agency.

The MRI could change that calculation.

Another Injury Would Create an Immediate Opening

Getty ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 15: Blade Tidwell #46 and Drew Cavanaugh #61 both of the San Francisco Giants return to the dugout after retiring the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 15, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Giants have already lost several rotation options.

Trevor McDonald underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, while Carson Whisenhunt suffered a torn UCL. Adrian Houser also exited an August start with forearm discomfort, according to MLB.com.

If Tidwell cannot make his scheduled Sunday start, Slusser identified left-hander Joe Whitman as one possible replacement. Whitman posted a 3.74 ERA at Triple-A Sacramento after beginning the year with Double-A Richmond.

Giving Whitman a final-week audition would carry some intrigue, but it would not solve the larger problem.

The Giants need certainty behind Webb and Roupp. Tidwell had an opportunity to provide some before his elbow interrupted one of the final evaluations of the season.

For now, San Francisco can only wait for the MRI.

If the result is encouraging, Monday’s exit could become a late-season precaution. If it is not, Posey may enter the winter needing another starting pitcher before the offseason has even begun.