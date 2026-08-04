Giants’ Buster Posey Explains Bold Trade Deadline Decision

The San Francisco Giants took the field Monday night against the Texas Rangers missing two-fifths of their rotation, their All-Star second baseman, and the only two power arms in their bullpen. They played a man short. They didn’t seem to mind.

Earlier, team president Buster Posey had been on the phone finalizing five separate trades, sending six players out of the organization. On paper, it looked like the kind of teardown that signals a franchise waving the white flag on its season.

Posey doesn’t see it that way, and he made that clear once the moves were finalized.

Posey Explains the Approach Behind a Busy Deadline

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic wrote that Posey addressed reporters Monday afternoon, pushing back on the idea that Monday’s flurry of activity amounted to a full rebuild.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say a rebuild,” Posey said.

He described the moves as part of a broader effort to build something Giants fans can be excited about, even if it meant subtracting from the current roster to add pieces for the future. Posey pointed to dissatisfaction with the team’s performance this year and in recent seasons as the driving force behind the approach, rather than a decision to fully surrender the current season.

Posey also addressed the trade return directly, tempering enthusiasm with a dose of realism about unproven prospects.

“You’re just kind of dreaming,” Posey said.

He added that the front office remains excited about the return and is looking forward to watching the new additions develop. On the broader philosophy behind the deadline, Posey framed the moves around long-term dissatisfaction with the roster’s direction.

“We’re not satisfied with the way that we’ve played,” Posey said.

He explained the goal was to build a roster fans could get excited about, even if that meant subtracting talent now in hopes of adding players who could wear a Giants uniform for years to come.

What the Giants Actually Got Back

The return package included three well-regarded pitching prospects in Ramon Marquez, Miguel Mendez, and Henry Lalane, a promising young infielder in Kaeden Kent, and the headline piece of the return, 23-year-old infielder Marcelo Mayer, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Erik Miller and a minor-league outfielder.

Mayer entered last year as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects before a string of injuries limited him to missing at least 70 games in each of his five professional seasons. He’s currently working back from a bone stress reaction in his forearm and hasn’t played since late June, but if healthy, he represents a legitimate buy-low bet on a player once considered a future star.

Giants manager Tony Vitello spoke to the upside still attached to Mayer despite the injury history.

“He really hasn’t lost steam,” Vitello said.

San Francisco also parted with Luis Arraez, sent to the Philadelphia Phillies alongside Caleb Kilian in exchange for Marquez and Marty Gair. Marquez, a 20-year-old with a 1.83 ERA and 86 strikeouts across 54 innings this season, ranked as one of the Giants’ most coveted targets in the entire deadline.

Ramos Reflects on Emotional Departure

Perhaps the most emotional move of the day sent outfielder Heliot Ramos to the New York Yankees in exchange for Lalane and Kent. Ramos, the Giants’ first homegrown All-Star outfielder since 1986, learned of the trade in real time as it appeared on a clubhouse television.

“I’m very happy to be a New York Yankee,” Ramos said.

Ramos grew up in Puerto Rico and acknowledged the widespread affection for the Yankees back home, adding that he’s eager to connect with Aaron Judge and expects pinstripes to suit him well. The trade wasn’t a financial necessity, since Ramos still had three years of club control remaining, but with the Giants’ designated hitter spot already secured long-term between Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge, and outfield depth developing in the farm system, the front office chose to capitalize on a market hungry for right-handed outfield bats.

What’s Left on the Roster for San Francisco

The Giants also moved starter Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves for salary relief and sent Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Mendez and a 17-year-old shortstop prospect, trimming roughly $8.8 million off the payroll in the process.

Despite all the outgoing talent, San Francisco left its core largely untouched. Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman all remain on the roster, and ace Logan Webb was never seriously in trade discussions despite being one of the more valuable arms on the market. Webb backed up that value immediately, striking out eight over six shutout innings in Monday’s 5-1 win over Texas, with Jung Hoo Lee providing the offense with two home runs.

Final Word for the Giants

San Francisco enters the season’s final two months at 48-65, relying on a patched-together roster and unproven young players to close out a disappointing year. That’s the honest version of where this team stands right now.

But Posey isn’t ready to write off next season either.

“I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibilities at all to think that we can be in contention,” Posey said.

Whether that optimism holds up depends almost entirely on health, development, and a farm system that just got significantly more interesting overnight.

Dreaming, cautiously.