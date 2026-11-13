Giants Predicted to Land Two-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Offseason Move

The San Francisco Giants fell short of their goal to get back to the playoffs this year, finishing the season on a sour note.

2026 wasn’t a good year at all for San Francisco, with the team not being very competitive at all, even with moves made last offseason. The Giants’ brass now has to go back to the drawing board, with the team needing a complete overhaul this winter.

The Giants’ front office has a lot of work to do this offseason, with the roster needing multiple areas to be addressed. But first and foremost, the Giants need help in the pitching department, and this has to be a priority this offseason.

Giants Linked With Two-Time All-Star

As the Giants move forward this offseason, one name that could make sense is right-hander Freddy Peralta, who spent time with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays this past year. Peralta is seen as the second-best arm available on the market, and he could satisfy the team’s need for pitching help.

MLB analyst Blake Dolan of Just Baseball has predicted that Peralta will end up in the Bay Area, landing with the Giants. The contract projection for the ace came in with him expected to receive a deal between three and seven years, and the deal to be worth somewhere between $ 22 and $ 30 million.

Much of the salary discussions will be contingent on the number of years that Peralta would get, and the team he signs with. For the Giants, it may be better to give a player like Peralta a four-or- five-year deal, making sure he is with the team for years to come.

“Honestly, they have more to dream on as well with Marcelo Mayer and Bryce Eldridge, but the pitching staff is a different story. The Giants’ pitching staff ranked bottom ten in team ERA and team strikeouts. Logan Webb even showed some flaws for the first time in his career, landing on the injured list to end the year.

Landon Roupp and Adrian Houser are fine back-end guys, but this rotation really lacks a reliable Robin to their Batman (Webb), which is crucial for teams trying to do damage in October. Peralta could even be 1A to Webb’s 1B if things go really well. Posey said that there are two priorities this offseason: high-end bullpen pieces and starting pitching. There is no reason why Peralta would not fit the criteria,” Dolan wrote.

Should Giants Make This Move?

If Peralta is willing to come to San Francisco, the Giants should open the checkbook for him to join. This organization has seen problems with getting star players to come to town over the years, and Peralta is the type of player who could be a good way to start building back up.

San Francisco could use him as a key piece to the rotation ove the next few years, pairing him with ace Logan Webb, giving them a nice duo. Overall, Peralta makes a lot of sense for the Giants this season, and the team should be pursuing him this offseason.