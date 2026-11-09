Giants Predicted to Sign All-Star Pitcher in $36 Million Move

The San Francisco Giants face an important offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign, and one analyst believes they could turn to a newly minted All-Star pitcher for help.

In a November 4 article, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicted that San Francisco will sign veteran right-hander Nick Martinez to a two-year, $36 million contract in free agency.

Martinez, 36, is coming off a career-best season with the Tampa Bay Rays, helping the club reach the World Series while earning his first All-Star selection.

The prediction comes as Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey looks to rebuild a team that finished 65-97 in 2026.

San Francisco’s pitching staff is among the areas needing attention, and Martinez could provide an experienced presence in a rotation with several unanswered questions.

Giants Predicted to Land Nick Martinez in $36 Million Deal

Kelly identified Martinez as a potential solution for the Giants after the veteran put together an impressive campaign in Tampa Bay.

In 31 starts, Martinez finished 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 109 strikeouts across 180 innings.

Those numbers represented a significant improvement in his first season with the Rays, who signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract in February.

Martinez subsequently declined his portion of a $20 million mutual option for 2027, receiving a $4 million buyout and returning to free agency.

Kelly believes the Giants could offer him a multiyear contract similar to the two-year, $40 million agreement Merrill Kelly received from the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason.

San Francisco has previously invested in veteran starters on shorter deals, including Justin Verlander and Tyler Mahle.

“The Giants gave Justin Verlander a one-year, $15 million deal two offseasons ago and Tyler Mahle a one-year, $10 million deal last winter,” Kelly wrote.

It’s important to note that Kelly’s assessment is a prediction rather than a report that San Francisco has expressed interest or begun negotiations.

Nevertheless, the projected $36 million commitment would represent a significant investment for a Giants organization looking to rebound from a difficult season.

Nick Martinez Could Help Giants Rebuild After Disappointing Season

Martinez offers more than just an impressive statistical résumé.

According to MLB.com’s free-agent profile, the veteran recorded the lowest walk rate among qualified major league pitchers in 2026, allowing just 1.3 walks per nine innings.

While Martinez doesn’t generate particularly high strikeout totals, his command and ability to limit hard contact helped him become one of Tampa Bay’s most dependable starters.

The Giants could use a veteran presence who offers stability coming off of a 97-loss season.

Martinez earned considerable praise from his teammates in Tampa.

Rays ace Drew Rasmussen described Martinez as “the best teammate ever,” while manager Kevin Cash called him “the rock of our clubhouse.”

San Francisco faces several pitching decisions this offseason, particularly with Ray no longer under contract and limited established depth behind Logan Webb.

The Giants also have significant bullpen concerns after struggling to find consistent late-inning relief throughout 2026.

For a team like the Giants who are looking to lay the foundation for winning, a solid veteran with postseason experience like Martinez makes a lot of sense.

At 36, he might not represent a long-term solution for the Giants, but a two-year contract would allow San Francisco to strengthen its rotation without making a lengthy commitment.

Whether the Giants pursue Martinez or not, he represents the kind of player that the team could potentially be in the market for this offseason.