The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with one of the most high-profile rosters in the MLB.

However, the Giants were unable to make a run (and missed the 2026 MLB playoffs).

They were among the worst teams in all of baseball.

San Francisco Giants Will Pay 31-Year-Old $28 Million

It’s worth noting that the Giants will be paying Willy Adames a lot of money next season.

The 31-year-old will be paid $28 million (h/t Spotrac).

Adames is coming off a down season where he only appeared in 121 games.

He batted .230 with 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, 62 runs and five stolen bases.

Adames is in the middle of a massive contract that will pay him until the end of the 2031 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 7, 2024): “BREAKING: Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest deal in franchise history, sources tell ESPN. Adames, 29, had a career-best 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2024. The deal is pending a physical.”

Looking At Adames

Adames had spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa, he played 3.5 seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 2024, Adames batted .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs.

Adames has been with the Giants for two seasons.

Based on what he is being paid, there is no question that the Giants will need him to pick up his production in a big way.

There is also the chance a contender could look to add him in a trade.