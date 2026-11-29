The San Francisco Giants finished the 2026 season with a 65-93 record. They ended with the second-worst record in the National League.

The Giants have had a quiet offseason thus far. They have yet to sign a player in free agency to their major league roster.

2026 Giants All-Star Signs $45 Million Contract With Yankees

Former Giants second baseman Luis Arraez signed a 3-year, $45 million contract on Sunday to join the New York Yankees.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the news: Infielder Luis Arraez and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The Yankees get their infield bat and Arraez gets the long-term deal he has sought.

Arraez, along with star pitcher Logan Webb, was one of the two Giants players named to the National League All-Star team this year.

San Francisco traded the infielder to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the trade deadline before Arraez signed with the Yankees this offseason.

Arraez immediately fills the Yankees’ hole at second base after Jazz Chisholm Jr. joined the Toronto Blue Jays.

Luis Arraez’s Short Stint in San Francisco

Arraez signed a one-year, $12 million contract to join the Giants last offseason. The 3-time batting champ was one of the few bright spots for San Francisco.

The 29-year-old posted a slash line of .324/.360/.440 for an OPS of .801 with the Giants. He added 4 home runs and 43 RBIs.

But Arraez, who was known as one of the worst defensive infielders before joining the Giants, significantly improved with his glove. Arraez appeared in 105 games and posted a 3.0 WAR before being dealt to the Phillies.

The Giants traded Arraez and right-handed pitcher Caleb Killian to Philadelphia on Aug. 3 in exchange for pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

Arraez slashed .278/.309/.369 in 46 games with the Phillies.