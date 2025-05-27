Giants Trade Idea Grabs Japanese Arm from East Coast Club

Even with everything the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers did to add to their already stacked roster in the offseason, their rival to the north is keeping pace through the first third of 2025.

The San Francisco Giants sit at 31-23, just two games back of the NL West Division lead. They’ve built that record on the backs of a strong rotation, which cumulatively has 288 strikeouts (5th-most) and only 26 home runs allowed (2nd-fewest).

However, one member of that rotation has been a massive disappointment this season. Jordan Hicks, currently in year two of a four-year, $44 million contract, was pummeled to the tune of a 6.55 ERA through nine starts. Things got so bad that he was recently moved to the Giants’ bullpen, with young Kyle Harrison taking his place.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Justin Verlander went to the IL with right pectoral soreness and will miss at least two starts.

While Harrison, formerly the Giants’ No. 1 prospect, figures to be a big part of their future, some additional depth would be helpful right now to stay in the division race.

That help could come from another black and orange team.

The Baltimore Orioles have fallen all the way to the bottom of the American League. Unless there’s a massive turnaround soon, they’ll be selling off players on expiring contracts. One of them is 35-year-old “rookie” Tomoyuki Sugano.

A Great Match for the Bay

Unlike the rest of their recent signings, Sugano was one the O’s got right. The longtime Yomiuri Giants ace has pitched to a 3.07 ERA to this point with a very impressive 1.02 WHIP.

His downsides are a low strikeout rate – 32 in 58.2 innings – and the 10 home runs he’s allowed, but the latter can be rectified with San Francisco. Oracle Park is one of the more pitcher-friendly yards in MLB, with large outfield gaps but deep fences.

With Sugano largely avoiding hard contact outside of the homers, it’s a better fit than Camden Yards, which has returned to a hitter’s haven this season. And even if his strikeout numbers don’t improve much, the rest of the rotation can pick up his slack.

For Sugano, the move would also place him closer to Japan and in a rivalry with three other former NPO players – Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki – on the Dodgers.

Better to Be Proactive Than Reactive

While the San Francisco Giants could wait until they’re absolutely positive they need another rotation arm, acting now will give them more time with an experienced arm who can help them get to the top of a four-way race in the NL West. Look at LA, which won last year in spite of a massively depleted staff, or the Philadelphia Phillies, who had an extra in-house option ready when Aaron Nola went down. True contenders can never have enough pitching options.

The cost for Sugano shouldn’t be too high either. He isn’t the most prestigious name that’s expected to be available for trade talks, and the O’s are planning to return to contention next season, meaning they’ll likely be looking for a fringe major-league talent as opposed to a top prospect.