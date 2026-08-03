MLB Trade: Baltimore Orioles Finalize Deal to Send Adley Rutschman to Boston Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles are officially blowing things up at the MLB trade deadline, as they are offloading huge assets from their roster.

After a couple of hours of back-and-forth reports surrounding Adley Rutschman being traded to the Boston Red Sox, a deal is finally complete.

Well, per multiple sources, the trade is complete, and Adley is headed to Boston in what is a major addition for the Red Sox, who had reportedly been seeking catching help for the past few weeks. Adley is currently on the IL with a wrist sprain, but he will be returning to the fold this season.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is finally done:

“BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN.”

Per Jacob Calvin Meyer, here is the return for the Baltimore Orioles in the Adley trade:

Anthony Eyanson, Enddy Azocar, Kyson Witherspoon, Harold Rivas, Carlos Narvaez.

That’s a massive haul. Witherspoon and Anthony Eyanson are both big-time pitching prospects.

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Adley Rutschman Heading to Boston Red Sox in Major Trade

Adley Rutschman is enjoying a nice bounce-back season, but it’s now the end of an era in Baltimore for the Former No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Over 67 games this season, Adley is batting .251 this season with 8 home runs, 19 doubles, and an OPS+ of 115.

He played five seasons in Baltimore and was named to three MLB All-Star teams. Across 572 games played with the Orioles, Rutschman tallied 69 home runs, 277 RBI, a 16.6 bWAR, and a lifetime OPS+ of 115.

However, he is now a member of the Boston Red Sox, which will surely be a sore sight for Orioles fans, but the return is likely to be extremely strong.

The unfortunate part about Adley’s tenure with the Orioles is the fact that it might be a little overshadowed by injuries throughout the past few seasons. In 2025, Rutschman played just 90 games, and it’s unclear if he will reach the 100 games played mark this season either.

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Boston Red Sox Acquire Adley Rutschman

As for the Boston Red Sox side of this trade, it’s a huge offensive addition at the catcher position.

The current catchers on the Red Sox are Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong. Narvaez gets a major of the opportunities at the dish, but he’s batting .187 this season over 171 at-bats.

Connor Wong has recorded 141 at-bats, and he’s batting .255, which has led to a daily decision for Chad Tracy on who to start at catcher on a nightly basis.

It’s a big-time trade of the Red Sox, who just enjoyed their best month in franchise history and opened the month of August with a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA. They are clearly going all-in this season, and this trade reflects that.

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