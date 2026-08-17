St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Reds Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark with a doubleheader on Monday.

The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 12:40 p.m. CDT.

The Cardinals have announced their lineup for the series opener, which includes a change involving right fielder Jordan Walker.

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Reds Game

Walker will hit third and play right field in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

In Sunday’s 11-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Walker hit fourth and played right field.

Here is the Cardinals’ lineup for Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader:

Here is the Reds’ lineup:

Left-hander Quinn Matthews will make his second career MLB start for the Cardinals in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

In his first outing, Matthews allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Left-hander Kent Emanuel will make his first Reds appearances and first MLB outing since 2024 in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader.

Emmanuel has a career 4.58 ERA over 35 1/3 MLB innings.

Looking at Cardinals RF Jordan Walker

Walker is currently having the best season of his career.

The 24-year-old right fielder has posted 3.6 bWAR and a .284/.344/.495 slash line with 24 home runs and 88 RBI over 120 games with St. Louis this season.

Walker represented the Cardinals in this summer’s All-Star Game.

He also won this year’s Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion.