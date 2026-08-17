St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Reds Series

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park on May 14, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 12:40 p.m. CDT.
The Cardinals have announced their lineup for the series opener, which includes a change involving right fielder Jordan Walker.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Reds Game
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 12: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds third base on his way to scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Walker will hit third and play right field in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.
In Sunday’s 11-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Walker hit fourth and played right field.
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 8: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on August 8, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)
Here is the Cardinals’ lineup for Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader:
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: Joshua Báez #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)
Left-hander Quinn Matthews will make his second career MLB start for the Cardinals in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
In his first outing, Matthews allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Quinn Matthews #60 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
Left-hander Kent Emanuel will make his first Reds appearances and first MLB outing since 2024 in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader.
Emmanuel has a career 4.58 ERA over 35 1/3 MLB innings.
Looking at Cardinals RF Jordan Walker
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 25: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals catches a fly ball hit by the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Busch Stadium on July 25, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)
Walker is currently having the best season of his career.
The 24-year-old right fielder has posted 3.6 bWAR and a .284/.344/.495 slash line with 24 home runs and 88 RBI over 120 games with St. Louis this season.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses with the trophy after winning the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Walker represented the Cardinals in this summer’s All-Star Game.
He also won this year’s Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Reds Series