11 Things to Watch Out for in the 2024 World Series

The New York Yankees are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. It’s a historic matchup with plenty of storylines to follow.

The Yankees and Dodgers finished with the best records in the AL and NL, respectively. Ahead of the World Series starting on October 25, here are 11 things to watch out for:

11. Freddie Freeman’s Ankle

Dodgers first baseman enters the World Series dealing with an ankle injury. Freddie Freeman missed three games in the postseason due to the nagging injury. However, Freeman has said he will be ready for the World Series and in the lineup in Game 1. But, how he will be able to perform on the ankle will be something to monitor.

10. Aaron Judge’s Push for 1st World Series

Aaron Judge is the face of the Yankees and he will be playing in his first ever World Series. Judge is already an all-time great in New York, but to really cement his legacy he will need to win a World Series. Judge has been struggling in the playoffs as he’s hitting .161 but all that can be put to bed if he performs on the biggest stage and helps New York wins the World Series.

9. Yankees Rotation Advantage

New York will have a massive advantage in terms of starting pitching in the World Series. The Yankees will be turning to Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt in the first three games. The Dodgers, meanwhile, only have Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler as penciled in starters as past that, Los Angeles has been doing bullpen games. If the Yankees starters pitch effectively that, in turn, will keep the bullpen fresh.

8. Giancarlo Stanton’s Hot Streak

Giancarlo Stanton had a mediocre regular season as he hit 27 home runs and batted .233. But, in the playoffs, Stanton has turned it around as he has 5 home runs in 34 at-bats and is hitting .294. Stanton is arguably the hottest hitter in baseball and won ALCS MVP as a big reason for the Yankees advancing to the World Series. If New York wins, Stanton’s bat will need to stay hot.

7. Dodgers Bullpen

If Los Angeles is going to win the World Series, the bullpen will play a big role. The Dodgers will likely go with a bullpen game or two in the World Series so the bullpen shutting down the Yankees potent offense will be key. The key figures in Los Angeles’ bullpen is Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Anthony Banda, and Daniel Hudson.

6. Kevin Kiermaier’s Chance to Go Out on Top

Kevin Kiermaier has a chance to end his career as a World Series champion. Kiermaier announced in July he would be retiring at the end of the year. The Toronto Blue Jays then traded him to the Dodgers to give him a chance to win. Kiermaier has never won a World Series in his career but now has a chance to end his career on top. In the playoffs, Kiermaier has been a defensive replacement late in games for the Dodgers.

5. Bottom of the Lineups

To have success in the World Series teams will need to get production from the bottom of the order. The Dodgers have gotten it in the playoffs from the likes of Will Smith, Kike Hernandez, and Chris Taylor. The Yankees, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent success from the bottom of the order. But, every year there is an unlikely hero and it will likely come from the bottom of the order.

4. Historic Rivalry

The Dodgers and Yankees are two of the most iconic franchises in the MLB and all of sports. This will be the 12th time the franchises meet in the World Series. New York has won 27 world titles which is the most in the majors while the Dodgers have won 7 times. The Yankees have won 8 of the 11 World Series matchups.

3. Nestor Cortes Jr. Potentially Returning

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. hasn’t played since September 18 due to an injury. But, the left-hander has said he’s willing to pitch in the World Series risking a further injury. Cortes says he wants to do whatever it takes to help New York win and is fine if that means he suffers a significant injury. In the regular season, the left-hander was 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA.

2. Juan Soto’s Pending Free Agency

Juan Soto is set to become a free agent after the World Series. Soto will be the top free agent available and he will look to continue his hot streak to add even more money to his contract. In the playoffs, Soto is hitting .333 with 3 homers. If Soto can lead the Yankees to a World Series win, it will only help his free agency as several teams will be after him.

1. Shohei Ohtani on The Big Stage

Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in free agency and got to play his first playoff game this season. Ohtani is the best player in baseball and he now gets to play for the World Series to further cement his legacy. In the playoffs, Ohtani is hitting .286 with 3 home runs. Ohtani also will be the front runner to be the World Series MVP if Los Angeles wins it all.

