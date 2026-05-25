Hi, Subscriber

Update: Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease Injury News After Early Exit in Pirates Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease
Getty
Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease pitches agains the Milwuakee Brewers on April 15, 2026.

The Toronto Blue Jays can’t catch a break with their starting pitchers going down with injury. On Sunday, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Blue Jays’ ace Dylan Cease had to be removed from the game with a hamstring issue.

On Monday, after further evaluation, Toronto has made a notable decision with Dylan Cease, and it’s not great news. Also on Monday, the Blue Jays will begin a new series against the Miami Marlins.

Update: As the corresponding move, the Blue Jays are selecting the contract of Tanner Andrews

More MLB on Heavy: Blue Jays Predicted to Trade for Tarik Skubal After Nightmare Dylan Cease Development

Dylan Cease Lands on Injured List with Hamstring Issue

Dylan Cease

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 03: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Per Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson, Toronto is placing ace starter Dylan Cease on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Manager John Schneider confirmed the diagnosis. It’s just another really tough blow to the Jays’ starting staff, which has dealt with several injuries this season.

Jose Berrios is undergoing season-ending Tommy John Surgery, and Shane Bieber was JUST sent on a rehab assignment for his injury, so it’s unclear when he will return.

@bnicholsonsmith wrote (on May 25): “Dylan Cease will be hitting the IL with a mild left hamstring strain per John Schneider Corresponding move to come later. Jays still talking through ways to cover for Cease. They’ll need someone to go for 70+ pitches Friday @ BAL.”
As of now, according to the Blue Jays’ official depth chart, the only available starters include: Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin. Toronto will have to call up a starter to get through the week.
More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Sends Heartfelt Retirement Message Amid Confusion

Dylan Cease’s Tenure with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 15: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at American Family Field on April 15, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dylan Cease was the Toronto Blue Jays’ huge pitching addition this offseason, along with Cody Ponce. Cease signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Jays pretty much immediately when MLB free agency opened.

He’s made 11 starts for the Blue Jays this season, and has posted an ERA of 3.05 over 62 innings and 92 strikeouts. Cease has been such a durable (and dominant) right-handed starter over the past several years. His streak of making 32+ starts in five straight seasons may come to an end if he has to miss more than three starts with this hamstring injury, but averaging more than 32 starts over five seasons in MLB is truly remarkable.

In fact, this is the first time Cease has landed on the Injured List with a pitching-related physical issue since breaking into MLB in 2019. He’s been sidelined before, but never for his performance while pitching.

The hope for the Blue Jays, according to John Schneider, is that it’s nothing too serious:

“It doesn’t look too terrible, knock on wood,” said manager John Schneider. “Just trying to be smart and not have it get worse. Don’t know the exact timeline yet … hoping it’s a minimal stay.”

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs 8-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Pirates Game

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Update: Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease Injury News After Early Exit in Pirates Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x