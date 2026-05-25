Update: Blue Jays Announce Dylan Cease Injury News After Early Exit in Pirates Game

The Toronto Blue Jays can’t catch a break with their starting pitchers going down with injury. On Sunday, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Blue Jays’ ace Dylan Cease had to be removed from the game with a hamstring issue.

On Monday, after further evaluation, Toronto has made a notable decision with Dylan Cease, and it’s not great news. Also on Monday, the Blue Jays will begin a new series against the Miami Marlins.

Update: As the corresponding move, the Blue Jays are selecting the contract of Tanner Andrews

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Dylan Cease Lands on Injured List with Hamstring Issue

Per Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson, Toronto is placing ace starter Dylan Cease on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Manager John Schneider confirmed the diagnosis. It’s just another really tough blow to the Jays’ starting staff, which has dealt with several injuries this season.

Jose Berrios is undergoing season-ending Tommy John Surgery, and Shane Bieber was JUST sent on a rehab assignment for his injury, so it’s unclear when he will return.

@bnicholsonsmith wrote (on May 2 5): “Dylan Cease will be hitting the IL with a mild left hamstring strain per John Schneider Corresponding move to come later. Jays still talking through ways to cover for Cease. They’ll need someone to go for 70+ pitches Friday @ BAL.”

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Dylan Cease’s Tenure with the Blue Jays

Dylan Cease was the Toronto Blue Jays’ huge pitching addition this offseason, along with Cody Ponce. Cease signed a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Jays pretty much immediately when MLB free agency opened.

He’s made 11 starts for the Blue Jays this season, and has posted an ERA of 3.05 over 62 innings and 92 strikeouts. Cease has been such a durable (and dominant) right-handed starter over the past several years. His streak of making 32+ starts in five straight seasons may come to an end if he has to miss more than three starts with this hamstring injury, but averaging more than 32 starts over five seasons in MLB is truly remarkable.

In fact, this is the first time Cease has landed on the Injured List with a pitching-related physical issue since breaking into MLB in 2019. He’s been sidelined before, but never for his performance while pitching.

The hope for the Blue Jays, according to John Schneider, is that it’s nothing too serious:

“It doesn’t look too terrible, knock on wood,” said manager John Schneider. “Just trying to be smart and not have it get worse. Don’t know the exact timeline yet … hoping it’s a minimal stay.”

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