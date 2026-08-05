Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Decision Before Astros Game

The Toronto Blue Jays will wrap up their 3-game series against the Astros with a rubber match showdown (on the road) on Wednesday afternoon.

After losing on Tuesday, the Jays are 53-61 and continue to sink in the AL Wild Card standings. It’s been a disappointing season for the Blue Jays, and after the MLB trade deadline, it’s possible to think they may pack it in soon and prepare for 2027.

However, focusing on the here and now, the Blue Jays lineup for 8/5 features a Kazuma Okamoto change ahead of the series finale against the Houston Astros.

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Kazuma Okamoto Batting 2nd in Place of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Notably, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in the Blue Jays lineup on Wednesday, so Kazuma Okamoto is batting second in Vlad’s absense.

@UnderdogMLB wrote:

Blue Jays 8/5: “N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 1B J. Sánchez LF G. Springer DH B. Valenzuela C J. Smith 3B E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF J. Taillon SP”

Also notable: Jameson Taillon will make his first start with Toronto. Brandon Valenzuela is the battery mate with Taillon, and Jesus Sanchez is batting third, with Springer in the cleanup spot.

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Kazuma Okamoto This Season

Kazuma Okamoto was the biggest offseason addition that the Blue Jays made this offseason, and he has certainly done his part to add contributions to this team.

Over 406 at-bats (his first MLB season), Kazuma Okamoto has 24 home runs, 69 RBI, and an OPS+ of 102.

His average is .229, which is a little low, but his power output makes up for it. Kazuma Okamoto has also added 15 doubles and 93 hits in his rookie campaign.

Looking at the Blue Jays, though, they need to start stacking wins if they want any chance of making the MLB playoffs as a Wild Card team.

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