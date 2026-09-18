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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Demotion Before Rangers Series

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Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 14: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a 3 run home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

There is a massive series taking place in MLB this weekend between two AL playoff hopefuls in the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers.

Speaking to the Blue Jays, with a 76-77 record, they are two games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. The Rangers enter this series with the exact same record and same number of games back in the playoff picture.

This is a CRUCIAL series for both sides.

Before the series began, the Blue Jays announced a Kazuma Okamoto lineup demotion, which sort of gives the Blue Jays a better chance anyway.

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Kazuma Okamoto Dropped in Batting Order

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Compared to the last game the Blue Jays played (Wednesday), Kazuma Okamoto has dropped one spot in the batting order to sixth.

Okamoto has steadily been batting either 5th or sixth for the Blue Jays all season. The Japanese slugger is having a very solid rookie season.

Here is the full batting order for Toronto on 9/18:

Blue Jays: “9/18 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B E. Clement SS M. Straw LF D. Cease SP”

Other lineup notes include Alejandro Kirk being back in the lineup to catch ace Dylan Cease.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Demotion Before Rangers Series

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