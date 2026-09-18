Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Demotion Before Rangers Series

There is a massive series taking place in MLB this weekend between two AL playoff hopefuls in the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers.

Speaking to the Blue Jays, with a 76-77 record, they are two games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. The Rangers enter this series with the exact same record and same number of games back in the playoff picture.

This is a CRUCIAL series for both sides.

Before the series began, the Blue Jays announced a Kazuma Okamoto lineup demotion, which sort of gives the Blue Jays a better chance anyway.

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Kazuma Okamoto Dropped in Batting Order

Compared to the last game the Blue Jays played (Wednesday), Kazuma Okamoto has dropped one spot in the batting order to sixth.

Okamoto has steadily been batting either 5th or sixth for the Blue Jays all season. The Japanese slugger is having a very solid rookie season.

Here is the full batting order for Toronto on 9/18:

Blue Jays: “9/18 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B E. Clement SS M. Straw LF D. Cease SP”

Other lineup notes include Alejandro Kirk being back in the lineup to catch ace Dylan Cease.

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