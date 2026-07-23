Blue Jays Announce Slew of Roster Moves Amidst Losing Skid

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a slew of roster moves amidst a nasty losing skid that threatens to end their season prematurely.

The Blue Jays are currently mired in a four-game losing skid and have lost seven of their last eight games overall, dropping the team to a season-low 10 games under .500 as they currently have a 46-56 record, which puts them in last place in the American League East.

With the season on the brink, the Blue Jays have made several roster moves that hopefully can help provide the team with a spark and get them back into the win column.

Blue Jays Call Up Davis Schneider & Adam Macko

In an effort to spark their offense and help fortify their depleted bullpen, the Blue Jays called up outfielder/second baseman Davis Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo as well as reliever Adam Macko, per a team announcement.

“ROSTER MOVES: 🔹INF/OF Davis Schneider and LHP Adam Macko recalled from Triple-A and will be active today 🔹 INF Sean Keys optioned to Triple-A 🔹 LHP Patrick Corbin placed on 15-day IL (left teres major strain),” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Schneider has been up-and-down this season between the majors and minors. The 27-year-old utility player was a big part of the Blue Jays last season as the team went to the World Series, as he hit 11 home runs with a .797 OPS and a 117 OPS+ and had 1.3 bWAR. But 2026 has not been kind to Schneider, as he’s hit just .153 with a .578 OPS, a 59 OPS+, and a -0.3 bWAR.

However, he has been performing well in Buffalo, and with the Blue Jays needing a spark to their offense, the team called Schneider back up to the majors.

As for Macko, the 25-year-old Slovakian has also been back-and-forth between Toronto and Buffalo during this rookie season in the big leagues. He has pitched in 19 games for the big-league club with a 5.03 ERA, but with the team needing bullpen reinforcements, he returns to the majors during this slew of roster moves.

Toronto Sends Down Sean Keys & Puts Patrick Corbin on IL

In addition to calling up Schneider and Macko, the Blue Jays sent down infielder Sean Keys to Buffalo after his recent struggles.

The 23-year-old Keys earned a promotion to the big leagues after his strong hitting in Buffalo earlier this year, but he has struggled at the big-league level. He has hit just .167 with a .467 OPS and a 26 OPS+ and has just 1 home run in 36 at-bats while playing sparingly for the Blue Jays. He needs more seasoning and will likely benefit from getting more consistent at-bats now that he is being sent back down to Buffalo.

Additionally, swingman Patrick Corbin has been placed on the 15-day IL with a left teres major strain. Corbin signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Blue Jays during the season’s early goings to help give them some depth in their starting rotation, which was banged up early in the year. Corbin has pitched in 19 games for Toronto, including 15 starts, with a 5.51 ERA.