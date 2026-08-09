Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Decision After Bad Game vs Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays are going for the sweep in Sunday’s series finale versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Before doing so, the Blue Jays’ news of the day involves Brandon Valenzuela and Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays won games one and two in extra innings, so it almost seems too easy to predict another extra-innings affair today. Especially with George Springer remaining out of the lineup.

Prior to the first pitch, the Phillies organization made a classy gesture towards Max Scherzer following his recent strikeout milestone. According to Matt Gelb, Scherzer met another pitcher higher up the top 10 list than himself.

Like the two games prior, the series finale against the Phillies needed extra innings to solve.

Toronto Blue Jays Swap Brandon Valenzuela For Alejandro Kirk

The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for today’s Sunday matinee against the Phillies. One of the biggest changes is Valenzuela being pulled from the lineup.

Kirk has come back into the lineup to replace Valenzuela at catcher. Additionally, Kirk is batting third, behind Brett Bateman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The two catchers have been swapping in and out of the lineup all season. However, this substitution is notable because Valenzuela had a poor offensive game on Saturday.

He was struck out three times in four at-bats. He also recorded one walk.

Kirk has enjoyed a decent season with the bat. The 27-year-old catcher has hit four home runs and 18 RBIs to go along with a .250 batting average.

Other Toronto Blue Jays Changes

Prior to the series finale, the Blue Jays announced their entire lineup. Some other big changes included:

Kazuma Okamoto back in.

George Springer still out

Jesus Sanchez out.

Here is the full lineup for the series finale against the Phillies on August 9th:

Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies: Keep The Good Times Rolling & MLB Standings

The MLB standings get more complicated by the day.

Sadly, the Blue Jays still sit behind the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.

Despite winning seven of their last 10, Toronto is still 3.5 games outside of a Wild Card position.

They will need to jump ahead of one of the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, or the Orioles to get into the final Wild Card Spot.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, the MLB considers their game against the Chicago Cubs this week as a “one-game series.” That means that their series win streak is over.

“Per club, MLB is considering the Blue Jays game vs the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday as a one-game series. So, the Blue Jays’ three-series win streak ended there,” Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reported on Saturday night.

No matter how many series the MLB is keeping track of, this series-winning streak is the best thing that could be happening to the team right now.

It means that they are bouncing back. It means that they are not letting a loss get them down.

That’s the best news that Blue Jays fans could hope for.