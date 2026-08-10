Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Red Sox Series

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 02: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases on his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on May 02, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays announced a change involving catcher Brandon Valenzuela.
Toronto Blue Jays Swap Alejandro Kirk For Brandon Valenzuela
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
For Monday’s game against the Red Sox, Valenzuela will bat ninth and play catcher for Toronto.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 7: Yohendrick Piñango #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays puts on the home run jacket on Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on June 7, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
Here is the Blue Jays’ full lineup for Monday night’s matchup with the Red Sox:
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 7: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays get dumped with water after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on June 7, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
Valenzuela, 25, is a rookie this year. He has struggled at the plate, hitting just .230/.308/.387 with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 215 plate appearances across 67 games.
Valenzuela signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres out of Mexico in 2017.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single scoring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Toronto acquired the backstop from San Diego for third baseman Will Wagner on July 31, 2025.
In 586 minor-league games, Valenzuela has hit.242/.345/.367 with 48 home runs and 293 RBI.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays just won two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this past weekend. They have won six of their last 10 games.
Toronto is in last place in the American League East. The club is 16 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.
As for the Wild Card standings, the Blue Jays are just 3 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 56-63 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Red Sox Series