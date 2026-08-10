Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays announced a change involving catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

Toronto Blue Jays Swap Alejandro Kirk For Brandon Valenzuela

In Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Alejandro Kirk hit fourth and played catcher.

For Monday’s game against the Red Sox, Valenzuela will bat ninth and play catcher for Toronto.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full lineup for Monday night’s matchup with the Red Sox:

Looking at Blue Jays C Brandon Valenzuela

Valenzuela, 25, is a rookie this year. He has struggled at the plate, hitting just .230/.308/.387 with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 215 plate appearances across 67 games.

Valenzuela signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres out of Mexico in 2017.

Toronto acquired the backstop from San Diego for third baseman Will Wagner on July 31, 2025.

In 586 minor-league games, Valenzuela has hit.242/.345/.367 with 48 home runs and 293 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays just won two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this past weekend. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East. The club is 16 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

As for the Wild Card standings, the Blue Jays are just 3 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 56-63 record.