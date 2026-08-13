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Toronto Blue Jays Announced Brett Bateman News Before Red Sox Finale

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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 11: Brett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI-double to score in Nathan Lukes #38 (not pictured) in the third inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays announced some Brett Bateman and Brandon Valenzuela news before their series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Max Scherzer and Payton Tolle will be the battle on the mound today.

Toronto squeaked out a victory on Wednesday night. Their hitters set them up for success. However, a tough night on the mound for Matt Waldron cost Louis Varland a night off. The Blue Jays closer came in and cleaned up Waldron’s mess, securing the win.

The Blue Jays are one win away from sweeping the Red Sox. Another win would bring them closer to the final Wild Card position in the American League.

Toronto hopes to leave the Red Sox in their wake, just like the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals before them.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brett Bateman News

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Brett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays is drenched in sports drink during their post-game interview following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Prior to the final game of the four-game series, the Blue Jays announced the roster. In addition to news about Bateman and Valenzuela, the Blue Jays announced George Springer would be back in the lineup.

One notable omission was the absence of Bateman from the lineup.

Bateman is a 24-year-old outfielder. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Chicago Cubs draft selection has had a fabulous start to his Blue Jays career.

In six games, Bateman has recorded seven hits, two doubles, and three RBIs, along with a .259 batting average.

Brandon Valenzuela Back in the Lineup For Boston Red Sox Series Finale

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Another change made was to take Alejandro Kirk out and put Valenzuela back in.

With that being said, here is the full lineup for today’s series finale versus the Red Sox:

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer.

Boston Red Sox Lineup vs Blue Jays

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 26: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Fenway Park on June 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

For the final game against the Blue Jays, here is the lineup they have decided to go with:

Starting Pitcher: Payton Tolle

Thursday’s game is an early one. The broadcast is scheduled for 1:07 PM Mountain Time, 3:07 PM Eastern Time.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announced Brett Bateman News Before Red Sox Finale

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