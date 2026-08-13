Toronto Blue Jays Announced Brett Bateman News Before Red Sox Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays announced some Brett Bateman and Brandon Valenzuela news before their series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Max Scherzer and Payton Tolle will be the battle on the mound today.

Toronto squeaked out a victory on Wednesday night. Their hitters set them up for success. However, a tough night on the mound for Matt Waldron cost Louis Varland a night off. The Blue Jays closer came in and cleaned up Waldron’s mess, securing the win.

The Blue Jays are one win away from sweeping the Red Sox. Another win would bring them closer to the final Wild Card position in the American League.

Toronto hopes to leave the Red Sox in their wake, just like the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and St. Louis Cardinals before them.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brett Bateman News

Prior to the final game of the four-game series, the Blue Jays announced the roster. In addition to news about Bateman and Valenzuela, the Blue Jays announced George Springer would be back in the lineup.

One notable omission was the absence of Bateman from the lineup.

Bateman is a 24-year-old outfielder. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Chicago Cubs draft selection has had a fabulous start to his Blue Jays career.

In six games, Bateman has recorded seven hits, two doubles, and three RBIs, along with a .259 batting average.

Brandon Valenzuela Back in the Lineup For Boston Red Sox Series Finale

Another change made was to take Alejandro Kirk out and put Valenzuela back in.

With that being said, here is the full lineup for today’s series finale versus the Red Sox:

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer.

Boston Red Sox Lineup vs Blue Jays

For the final game against the Blue Jays, here is the lineup they have decided to go with:

Starting Pitcher: Payton Tolle

Thursday’s game is an early one. The broadcast is scheduled for 1:07 PM Mountain Time, 3:07 PM Eastern Time.