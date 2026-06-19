Blue Jays Lineup Today & Starting Pitchers For Chicago Cubs Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are Canada’s team. Despite starting the year on the rocks, the seas have calmed as they have gotten healthy. Following their sweep of the Boston Red Sox, they continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Although there have already been Blue Jays vs. Cubs games this year, this series promises to be entertaining. Namely, as the MLB season marches closer to the trade deadline and post season.

Right now, the Blue Jays are chasing down the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, who sit on top of the AL East. Securing first place in the division will set up the Blue Jays for the best come playoff time. Putting together a couple of lengthy winning streaks should be a target the team sets moving forward.

Here is everything that you need to know about the probable pitchers for the Blue Jays vs Cubs series, in addition to the Game 1 lineup.

Blue Jays vs Cubs: Probable Pitchers & Notable Stats

On June 19th, the Blue Jays and Cubs begin a three-game series against each other. For this series, there will be no off days.

With that being said, here are the probable pitchers for this series.

Game 1: Kevin Gausman vs Ben Brown

Game 1 of this series features an interesting pitching battle. For the Blue Jays, they are at the top of their rotation, with ace Kevin Gausman getting the ball for June 19th’s contest. From the other dugout, they are giving Ben Brown the start. Brown is slotted in as a middle-rotation arm for the banged-up Cubs rotation.

*Note: All stats taken from MLB.com and Savant.

Stat Gausman Brown Record 4-4 3-2 xERA 3.24 3.10 Strikeouts 86 61 BB 16 19 IP 87.0 62.0 Homeruns 10 1

Game 2: Patrick Corbin vs Colin Rea

Game 2 should feature an intriguing battle between the southpaw Patrick Corbin and Colin Rea. Corbin has been a significant member of the Blue Jays’ pitching staff since his late addition to the team.

Stat Corbin Rea Record 2-3 5-5 xERA 5.48 5.77 Strikeouts 43 56 BB 20 28 IP 61.0 62.0 Homeruns 7 12

Game 3: Dylan Cease vs Shota Imanaga

The final pitching battle of the series will feature Dylan Cease, aka the Strikeout Machine, against Shota Imanaga. Imanaga is a front-rotation pitcher who has a case to be the Cubs’ ace.

Stat Cease Imanaga Record 4-3 4-6 xERA 3.01 3.62 Strikeouts 110 84 BB 31 22 IP 73.0 86.2 Homeruns 5 17

Blue Jays News: Game 1 Lineup vs Cubs Announced

Now that we know what the Game 1 pitching battle will be, it’s time to look at the rest of the lineup for Game 1. Here is the Blue Jays’ roster for the first game.

DH: George Springer

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

RF: Jesus Sanchez

LF: Yohendrick Pinango

C: Alejandro Kirk

CF: Nathan Lukes

3B Kazuma Okamoto

2B: Davis Schneider

SS: Andres Gimenez

Luckily for Blue Jays fans, the Cubs have also announced their lineup for today’s game. The game will begin at 12:20 PM Mountain Time, 2:20 Eastern.

Here is the Cubs lineup for today: